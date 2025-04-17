Lady Vols guard Destinee Wells to enter transfer portal

She will have one year of eligibility remaining.

After a pair of seasons at Tennessee plagued with injury, Destinee Wells has entered the transfer portal. Talia Goodman was first to report.

The Lady Vols are losing a third reserve player to the transfer portal.

Wells spent her previous two seasons with the Lady Vols. In the most recent campaign, Wells was fighting her way back from injury before being shut down for the remainder of the season once the NCAA Tournament started.

She appeared in just nine games, all off the bench, while averaging 1.3 points per game. She also tossed in 0.6 rebounds per outing.

The prior year, Wells played in 10 games while starting four before going down with injury. She will apply for a medical redshirt for this season to give herself an additional year of eligibility to use in the 2025-26 season.

She averaged 6.8 points, 3.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds in this time under former Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper.

Prior to her time at Tennessee, Wells was a star guard at Belmont. As a junior, she posted a career-high 19.1 points per game on 48.3% shooting from the field and 45.3% on 3-pointers. She also averaged 4.9 assists and three rebounds per match.

She earned All-MVC First Team and MVC All-Tournament Team honors that year.

In her sophomore season, she ultimately matched up with the Lady Vols in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament. As the 13-seed in the region, Tennessee held on via a late Sara Puckett 3-pointer to win 70-67. Wells scored 22 points, grabbed six rebounds and passed for four assists in the game.

On the season, she averaged 16.7 points, 4.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds. This resulted in All-OVC First Team and OVC Tournament MVP honors.

As a freshman, Wells averaged 17.8 points, 4.6 assists and three rebounds. She started in 24 of her 25 appearances that season. She grabbed All-OVC, OVC Freshman Of The Year and OVC Tournament MVP due to her performances.

Wells is from Memphis, Tennessee where she ranked as the No. 81 overall player and No. 25 point guard on ESPNW for her class. She was a TN Report All-State Team member in both 2019 and 2020.

Wells now joins reserve players Avery Strickland (who committed to Belmont) and Favor Ayodele in the transfer portal. Tennessee is yet to lose a game-by-game contributor to this point.

The Lady Vols have brought in one transfer in the cycle, as well, in SMU guard Nya Robertson. Tennessee also brings in the No. 2 freshman class in the country via ESPNW with five freshmen.