Jewel Spear has been a fan of sports her entire life.

Growing up in a family of athletes and competing in multiple sports, she naturally often found herself watching the professional ranks on television.

This includes the WNBA and NBA.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

"I would say that I really enjoy just the game of basketball," said Spear. "I've been around sports my whole life. I grew up playing softball, doing competitive swimming. I have two brothers who played baseball and football and basketball growing up. So, in my family, we always watched sports. Wanting to be in the WNBA, aspiring to be in the WNBA, makes me want to watch the game because it allows me to grow and learn from pros."

Spear's aspiration of extending her career as a member of the WNBA is a big reason she made the jump from Wake Forest to the Lady Vols.

She feels that many of the aspects that Tennessee presents will help her in her journey. This includes the track record of producing WNBA talent in Knoxville.

Kellie Harper currently owns a streak of three-straight first round picks with Rickea Jackson likely extending the trend after this season.

"I would say, honestly everything," said Spear on why she came to Knoxville. "From the strength room, conditioning, being on the court around coaches that know what it takes and have put people into the pros like Jordan Horston. So, I'd say just coming here to Tennessee knowing that I'm on a bigger platform, a bigger stage, will help me, you know, have goals for not only this season but for the future."

One of these first round picks is Jordan Horston.

The former Lady Vol was an integral part of the team last season before being picked by the Seattle Storm. She recently completed her rookie season while making the All-Rookie team.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Lady Vols trio go from incoming freshmen to roommates ahead of junior year

Although Spear hasn't been able to have many talks with Horston, she was able to pick her mind on her visit. The incoming guard has also had conversations with former Tennessee standout Andraya Carter.

"I've talked a little bit with Jordan Horston, I wouldn't say a lot," said Spear. "Mainly on my visit. Just knowing her experience at Tennessee and wanting to pick her brain. I have talked with Andraya Carter a little bit because I aspire to be in sports broadcasting. So, I've had that connection with her a little bit just knowing what she's done off the court and meeting her at a young age when I went to a camp with her."

Along with conversations with these former Lady Vols, Spear has a handful of current players that she looks up to and models her game after.

This includes players in both the NBA and WNBA.

"Two NBA players I currently model by game off of are my two favorite players which are Steph Curry and Luka Doncic," said Spear. "I'd say Steph Curry because his ability to get open off ball screens and shooting the ball at a high talent. I'd say Luka Doncic because he's able to use the ball screen so good. I aspire to get defenders on my back, be able to make plays not only for myself but my teammates.

"And then WNBA wise, I'd say Kelsey Plum. I just like her dog mentality. How she gets after things. How she's able to be physical for her size. How she's able to shoot the ball with a quick release as well as get down hill and make plays."

Recently, the WNBA season concluded with the Las Vegas Aces taking down the New York Liberty in four games.

Spear watched the series and was impressed with the mentality the Aces used to overcome adversity.

"I actually had the Aces in five, so seeing that they could wrap it up in four was very interesting and really cool to see because a couple players went down," said Spear. "So, a lot of people doubted they could win that game. But just to see other people step up was a true testament of their team."

The guard is also from the Dallas area. This has led to her becoming a fan of the Dallas Mavericks.

With the NBA season just kicking off, she has high expectations for her favorite team.

"I'm a big Mavericks fan," said Spear. "So, I'm going to say they're going to have a much better season this year. They came up short last year but with Kyrie and Luka there from the start of the season they're going to go really far. I'm going to say they make the Finals. It's going to be Boston vs. Dallas."

Dallas' roster includes former Tennessee men's basketball player Grant Williams as he kicks off his first season with the team.

Spear had the opportunity to joke with him during a recent Vol football game.

"I actually got to meet him about a month ago at a football game," said Spear. "I made sure to tell him I'm a Mavericks fan and he better guard Luka really good in practice."

Now, Spear is preparing to begin her senior season. She will be WNBA Draft eligible after the year.

She is viewed highly by experts as she landed on the preseason All-SEC Second Team.

However, her goals are still focused on the team.

"Honestly, I'm really just focused on the team for real," said Spear. "Going to a bigger program, obviously you want to do big things but I feel like the personal accolades will come as long as the team is doing good. I feel like we really have to lock to each game on our schedule. We can't take anyone for granted."