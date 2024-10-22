Lady Vols guard Kaiya Wynn expected to miss 2024-25 season with injury

The Lady Vols will be without one of their senior guards for the 2024-25 season.

After suffering a torn Achilles in her right leg, Kaiya Wynn will be expected to miss this season with Tennessee.

Wynn suffered the injury during practice on Friday, Oct. 18, and will have it surgically repaired.

She plans on taking a medical redshirt which she intends to use with the Lady Vols next season.

Last season, Wynn was one of only five players to play in all 33 of Tennessee's games. She averaged 4.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists off the bench. She scored in double figures five times during the campaign.

Wynn is a three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll and was a 2023-24 member of UT’s VOLeaders Academy. She was also the women’s basketball representative for UT’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee during the 2022-23 school year.

She graduated high school in Texas but grew up in Nashville where she became a star for Ensworth. On ESPNW, Wynn was ranked as the No. 62 player in the 2021 class while given a four-star rating.

In Texas with Foster High, she earned Texas 5A Player of the Year as a senior. Dating back to her time with Ensworth in Nashville, she was an All-Region player from 2018-2021.

Wynn was also DII AA Miss Basketball runner-up in both 2019 and 2020.

At Ensworth, she led the school to a DII AA state title in 2019 and 2020 as a sophomore and junior with 29-0 and 29-2 records.