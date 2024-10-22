Lady Vols guard Kaiya Wynn expected to miss 2024-25 season with injury

Advertisement

in other news

Tennessee isn't first defensive-focused stop in Igor Milicic Jr.'s career

Tennessee isn't first defensive-focused stop in Igor Milicic Jr.'s career

Previously playing at Virginia and Charlotte, Igor Milicic Jr. is used to playing in defensive heavy systems.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee-Kentucky set for primetime kickoff, TV network to be determined

Tennessee-Kentucky set for primetime kickoff, TV network to be determined

Tennessee and Kentucky will meet next Saturday in primetime.

 • Noah Taylor
Dylan Sampson, Cooper Mays earn offensive SEC weekly honors

Dylan Sampson, Cooper Mays earn offensive SEC weekly honors

More recognition from the SEC for two Tennessee standouts after the Vols' win over Alabama.

 • Noah Taylor
How Chris Brazzell II became another Third Saturday in October hero

How Chris Brazzell II became another Third Saturday in October hero

The Tennessee wide receiver caught the Vols’ go-ahead touchdown in 24-17 win over Alabama on Saturday.

 • Noah Taylor
2026 4-star OT Sam Greer talks Tennessee visit, top five schools

2026 4-star OT Sam Greer talks Tennessee visit, top five schools

2026 four-star offensive lineman Sam Greer updates Tennessee football recruitment and game day visit.

Premium content
 • Dale Dowden

in other news

Tennessee isn't first defensive-focused stop in Igor Milicic Jr.'s career

Tennessee isn't first defensive-focused stop in Igor Milicic Jr.'s career

Previously playing at Virginia and Charlotte, Igor Milicic Jr. is used to playing in defensive heavy systems.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee-Kentucky set for primetime kickoff, TV network to be determined

Tennessee-Kentucky set for primetime kickoff, TV network to be determined

Tennessee and Kentucky will meet next Saturday in primetime.

 • Noah Taylor
Dylan Sampson, Cooper Mays earn offensive SEC weekly honors

Dylan Sampson, Cooper Mays earn offensive SEC weekly honors

More recognition from the SEC for two Tennessee standouts after the Vols' win over Alabama.

 • Noah Taylor
Published Oct 22, 2024
Lady Vols guard Kaiya Wynn expected to miss 2024-25 season with injury
circle avatar
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
Twitter
@RyanTSylvia

The Lady Vols will be without one of their senior guards for the 2024-25 season.

After suffering a torn Achilles in her right leg, Kaiya Wynn will be expected to miss this season with Tennessee.

Wynn suffered the injury during practice on Friday, Oct. 18, and will have it surgically repaired.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

She plans on taking a medical redshirt which she intends to use with the Lady Vols next season.

Last season, Wynn was one of only five players to play in all 33 of Tennessee's games. She averaged 4.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists off the bench. She scored in double figures five times during the campaign.

Wynn is a three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll and was a 2023-24 member of UT’s VOLeaders Academy. She was also the women’s basketball representative for UT’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee during the 2022-23 school year.

She graduated high school in Texas but grew up in Nashville where she became a star for Ensworth. On ESPNW, Wynn was ranked as the No. 62 player in the 2021 class while given a four-star rating.

In Texas with Foster High, she earned Texas 5A Player of the Year as a senior. Dating back to her time with Ensworth in Nashville, she was an All-Region player from 2018-2021.

Wynn was also DII AA Miss Basketball runner-up in both 2019 and 2020.

At Ensworth, she led the school to a DII AA state title in 2019 and 2020 as a sophomore and junior with 29-0 and 29-2 records.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

Tennessee
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement