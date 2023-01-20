Now, Summitt is the namesake of her high school gym, Thompson-Boling Arena's court, UT Martin's court, a road on both Tennessee and UT Martin's campus and has a statue outside of the Lady Vols' arena.

However, in 2011, Summitt was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. She continued to complete the 2011-12 season but Holly Warlick was forced to take over the majority of the coaching duties. Unfortunately, at just the age of 64, Summitt passed away.

Off the court, Summitt touched countless lives. She created special bonds with all of her players that lasted far past their collegiate playing days. Her harsh style of coaching was fueled with care and love for her student-athletes. After all, she would say that her success is credited to the players that played for her — not herself.

None of this success would be possible without Pat Summitt . In her 38 years as head coach, she grabbed the nation's attention and became known as one of the greatest coaches across all sports. Her unfathomable 1,098-208 record marked the most victories among NCAA coaches at the time of her retirement.

It is impossible to mention women's basketball without featuring Tennessee . The Lady Vols’ logo is synonymous with the sport due to eight national titles and 18 Final Four appearances in their history.

"Well, first off, I love the jerseys," said Tennessee coach Kellie Harper . "I love the color. I am so proud it is Summitt blue. It's a shout-out to also to Joan Cronan as well, when she was a coach here, utilizing the blue in the jerseys. I think it's something the Lady Vol brand, the Lady Vols, the university has really embraced as part of who we are, and it's just a really cool thing today to be able to put on that jersey."

This year, it was announced that along with the basketball team, the softball, volleyball and soccer teams would also debut a new 'Summitt Blue' alternate jersey.

The Lady Vols' blue accent first debuted in 1968. Joan Cronan could not get orange uniforms, so she settled on blue jerseys with orange lettering. Since then, the blue has been featured in the uniforms of all women's sports on campus.

On Sunday, the Lady Vols hosted Georgia. During the match, Tennessee debuted 'Summitt Blue' jerseys that took the iconic blue accent from its typical jerseys and made it the focal point.

With the emotions of remembering Summitt through blue jerseys still fresh, Tennessee hosted its annual 'We Back Pat' Night just a handful of days later.

Each season, the SEC holds a week of fundraising for the 'We Back Pat' campaign that raises money for Alzheimer's research. This year the week runs from Jan. 19-26. Any high school or college is invited to host a 'We Back Pat' game, as well.

The game isn't just about raising money, though. It is also another way to keep Summitt in former players' and fans' minds. The Lady Vols wore purple accents on their jerseys and replaced all names with 'Summitt' on the back.

"The game in itself is an initiative to keep Pat (Summitt's) fight alive and to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer's, as well as to support her foundation," said Harper. "That's the answer, right? But I think for the program, it's just one more opportunity for us to celebrate our coach, just to be reminded of who she was and what she stood for. I think it's hard for former players; it's hard for fans to start thinking about how long we've been missing her. This is just one more way to keep that spirit alive."

Of course, Harper spends a majority of the night focused on the game at hand, but it is impossible for her to not take time to reflect on the event.

"I think all the time leading up to the game, you think about it," said Harper. "We've mentioned it before the game, and then you are out there playing, you look out there and their jerseys say Summitt. It can get you pretty hard. Fortunately, I am usually pretty busy during the game and don't have an opportunity to let my emotions take over. When we were able to sit back and reflect on why we are doing this, I am just so grateful and thankful the SEC started the initiative for multiple reasons. Obviously, the first being the fight that Pat started with her foundation. We want to bring awareness there and make sure that we know where her mind was there. We want that foundation to really thrive. Also, proud also because I was a player here; it's just one more opportunity to keep her legacy alive and when we are talking about her, talking about the foundation, we are talking about Pat Summitt. That's still pretty cool."

As a former player under Summitt, Harper had a great relationship with the late coach. Her memories of the time spent with her will never be lost.

"I think what she looked like walking in the gym and the presence that she had, whether it was in the room, in the media, or on the court," said Harper. "She just had an unbelievable presence about her and an aura that you could feel, and I like to tell people, I could be standing here talking, and if she walked in, you just knew it. You knew something changed when she walked in a room. There are just too many stories to just dial it down to one. Obviously, what she means to this program, to me, to this university - her touch was nationwide, worldwide, and it wasn't just about sports. I'm reminded of that constantly in this position. So many people want to come tell me their story. Everybody has a Pat Summitt story. Everybody. It's always really good to hear."

This impact that Summitt left has even touched Tennessee's current players. Although they were kids when Summitt passed away, the legacy she has left helped pave the way for them to play the game they love.

"It means everything," said Jordan Horston. "She led the way for women in general, and I'm just glad that we just got to win in that jersey. I think I might be undefeated in that jersey, to be honest. You know, we went out there and coach gave a speech (saying) it's the perfect opportunity to give thanks and show that we are grateful."

Although Rickea Jackson is in her first season as a Lady Vol, she still understands what Summitt's legacy means.

"It means a lot to still carry her legacy," said Jackson. "You know, Pat (Summitt) was the one who paved the way and made it cool to support women in sports, and I just feel like it means a lot, and I feel like we got this win and honor of her. So, it just feels good to have that on our back and to honor her in the way we did tonight."

Ultimately, $1,688,500 towards the charity was announced during the game. Seven groups presented checks before and during the match.