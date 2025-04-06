Lady Vols inside top 10 of ESPN's 2026 Way-Too-Early Top 25

Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kim Caldwell high-fives Tennessee guard Samara Spencer (7) before a women's college basketball game between the Lady Vols and Mississippi State at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (Photo by Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The 2024-25 Women's College Basketball season is over. With UConn winning the national championship over South Carolina, it's time to turn the page to the upcoming season. While most rosters are far from set with transfer portal losses and additions still in the works, ESPN's Charlie Creme gave his thoughts on who the top 25 teams are in his 'Way-Too-Early' rankings. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Where the Lady Vols are ranked

Creme has Tennessee as the No. 8 team in the country in his rankings. This is the fifth-highest mark of any SEC team with No. 2 South Carolina, No. 4 Texas, No. 6 LSU and No. 7 Oklahoma in front. Other teams ranked ahead of the Lady Vols are top-ranked UCLA, defending champion UConn at No. 3 and Duke at No. 5. In total, just one additional SEC team made the cut with Vanderbilt coming in at No. 11. In the 'also considered' category, Ole Miss and Kentucky are both mentioned. This mark would project Tennessee to be a 2-seed in Kim Caldwell's second year steering the program as head coach. In year one, Caldwell pushed the Lady Vols to a 5-seed where they managed to upset 4-seed Ohio State in the Round of 32. This marked another Sweet 16 berth for Tennessee. Caldwell's squad was cut down there, though, by 1-seed Texas who went on to play in the Final Four.

What Creme said

Here's what Creme said about the Lady Vols in his article: "Despite just a .500 SEC record, a win over UConn and a Sweet 16 appearance make Kim Caldwell's debut season as coach a massive success. It appears much of her core will return, led by Talaysia Cooper, Zee Spearman and Ruby Whitehorn. Caldwell also landed a highly regarded recruiting class led by No. 11-ranked Mia Pauldo from New Jersey. Mia will be joined by twin sister Mya (Pauldo), No. 56 on the HoopGurlz list."

2025-26 Lady Vols roster

ELIGIBLE TO RETURN - Talaysia Cooper - Two years of eligibility - Guard, 6-foot - 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists - Zee Spearman - One year of eligibility - Forward, 6-foot-4 - 11.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists - Ruby Whitehorn - One year of eligibility - Guard, 5-foot-11 - 11.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists - Kaniya Boyd - Three years of eligibility - Guard, 5-foot-9 - 4.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists - Alyssa Latham - Two years of eligibility - Forward, 6-foot-2 - 3.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.3 assists - Kaiya Wynn - One year of eligibility - Guard, 6-foot - Missed season due to injury - Edie Darby - One year of eligibility - Guard, 5-foot-7 - 1.8 points, 0.4 rebounds, 0.4 assists INCOMING FRESHMEN ESPNW rankings - Mia Pauldo - Guard, 5-foot-5 - No. 11 in 2025 class - Deniya Prawl - Wing, 6-foot-1 - No. 14 in 2025 class - Jaida Civil - Guard, 6-foot - No. 32 in 2025 class - Lauren Hurst - Wing, 6-foot-2 - No. 42 in 2025 class - Mya Pauldo - Guard, 5-foot-5 - No. 56 in 2025 class

Who won't be back