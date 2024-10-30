Lady Vols land in top 20 of analytics-based preseason rankings

in other news
Just ahead of the start of the 2024-25 women's basketball season, an analytics-based rankings has dropped.
Bart Torvik, who is most known for men's basketball rankings similar to KenPom, has released rankings for women's basketball this season.
He currently has the Lady Vols as the No. 19 team in the country. This is the fifth-best mark in the SEC behind just South Carolina, LSU, Texas and Ole Miss.
In his ratings, Torvik projects Tennessee to produce a record of 20-9 and 9-7 in the SEC with variance. The games he projects Lady Vols to lose are to Florida State, at Texas A&M, LSU, at Texas, South Carolina, UConn and at LSU.
He also ranks players in terms of points over replacement per game. Here's how he lists the Lady Vols.
