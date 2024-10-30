Advertisement

VFLs in the NFL: Cedric Tillman makes game-winning catch for Browns

The best of former Tennessee football players in the NFL this week.

 • Ryan Sylvia
As College Football Playoff rankings loom, Vols look to bolster resume

The initial College Football Playoff rankings come out next week, just days after Tennessee plays Kentucky.

Premium content
 • Noah Taylor
Tennessee basketball's Chaz Lanier lands on updated 2025 NBA Mock Draft

North Florida transfer Chaz Lanier is on Bleacher Report's mock draft heading into his first season with Tennessee.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Everything Tennessee football's Josh Heupel said to kick-off Kentucky week

Transcript of Josh Heupel meeting with the media ahead of Tennessee football's game against Kentucky.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee-Mississippi State slated for night kickoff

Tennessee will play another SEC game under the lights next Saturday.

 • Noah Taylor

VFLs in the NFL: Cedric Tillman makes game-winning catch for Browns

The best of former Tennessee football players in the NFL this week.

 • Ryan Sylvia
As College Football Playoff rankings loom, Vols look to bolster resume

The initial College Football Playoff rankings come out next week, just days after Tennessee plays Kentucky.

Premium content
 • Noah Taylor
Tennessee basketball's Chaz Lanier lands on updated 2025 NBA Mock Draft

North Florida transfer Chaz Lanier is on Bleacher Report's mock draft heading into his first season with Tennessee.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Published Oct 30, 2024
Lady Vols land in top 20 of analytics-based preseason rankings
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia

Just ahead of the start of the 2024-25 women's basketball season, an analytics-based rankings has dropped.

Bart Torvik, who is most known for men's basketball rankings similar to KenPom, has released rankings for women's basketball this season.

He currently has the Lady Vols as the No. 19 team in the country. This is the fifth-best mark in the SEC behind just South Carolina, LSU, Texas and Ole Miss.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

In his ratings, Torvik projects Tennessee to produce a record of 20-9 and 9-7 in the SEC with variance. The games he projects Lady Vols to lose are to Florida State, at Texas A&M, LSU, at Texas, South Carolina, UConn and at LSU.

He also ranks players in terms of points over replacement per game. Here's how he lists the Lady Vols.

Bart Torvik Lady Vols Player Rankings (Preseason 2024-25)
PlayerPRPG!BPMORTGUSG

Jewel Spear

5.2

9.0

118.9

19.0

Sara Puckett

3.7

6.8

111.2

16.7

Samara Spencer

3.0

1.9

88.5

25.2

Ruby Whitehorn

2.5

2.7

90.6

24.8

Alyssa Latham

2.3

2.3

99.0

17.6

Favor Ayodele

1.8

0.6

108.1

15.9

Zee Spearman

1.6

0.9

94.0

21.2

Destinee Wells

1.6

1.5

88.9

20.9

Kaiya Wynn (Out for the season)

1.4

3.5

94.8

21.2

Tess Darby

1.2

3.7

94.9

13.4

Jillian Hollingshead

1.1

2.9

90.7

17.4

Talaysia Cooper

0.6

6.6

97.4

22.8

Edie Darby

0.2

0.4

90.3

16.0

Avery Strickland

0.1

-1.8

81.7

16.0

