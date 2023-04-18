She announced her decision to join the Lady Vols on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

The Knoxville native has committed to Tennessee out of the transfer portal after spending one season at Pittsburgh .

Strickland spent her high school career at Farragut before leaving Knoxville to play at Pittsburgh.

In her senior season, she helped the Admirals advance to their first state championship appearance while averaging 17.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

This was enough to land her a scholarship at Pittsburgh.

In her lone year as a Panther, Strickland averaged 6.2 points and 1.7 rebounds in just over 20 minutes a game.

The 5-foot-10 guard put up 17 points in a contest twice including a match against Georgia Tech.

Now, Strickland will come back to Tennessee to join Kellie Harper's squad. She is the second transfer to announce their intention of joining the Lady Vols after Belmont star Destinee Wells joined the team in March.

Strickland's announcement also comes just a day after Tennessee landed 2024 four-star recruit Kaniya Boyd.

With 2022 commit Justine Pissott entering the portal, Strickland will now be the only scholarship player at Tennessee in the 2022 class. With no incoming freshman, she will be the youngest scholarship player on the team next year, as well.

Tennessee already has solid players at her position but Strickland will be a great depth piece next season.

With three years of eligibility remaining, she could play her way into a bigger role as her career progresses, as well.