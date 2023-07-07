On Friday, former Tennessee point guard Nikki McCray-Penson passed away.

McCray-Penson played for the Lady Vols from 1991-95 while winning two SEC Player of the Year awards. She played under Pat Summitt while reaching the Final Four and claiming three SEC regular season titles and two tournament titles.

Following her historic collegiate career, she played a decade of professional basketball. She earned three WNBA All-Star selections and was the ABL MVP in 1997.

McCray-Penson was also apart of two gold medal winning teams in the Olympics. She competed with Team USA in 1996 and 2000.

After her playing career, she turned her attention to coaching. She began as an assistant coach for Western Kentucky before spending nine years as an assistant for South Carolina.

In 2017, she landed her first head coaching job with Old Dominion. She earned C-USA Coach of the Year in 2020.

She then became Mississippi State’s head coach in 2020 before stepping away from coaching due to health reasons. She returned to become an assistant with Rutgers in 2022.

Her legendary career landed her in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

McCray-Penson was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 while serving as an assistant with South Carolina.

The Tennessee native will be remembered for her on and off court success as she is remembered fondly by her peers.

“My heart is so heavy💔,” said current Lady Vol and former player under McCray-Penson, Rickea Jackson on Twitter. “One of the most beautiful souls I’ve ever met. The one who genuinely went out their way to understand me when I was so misunderstood. The one who was always there. You fought so long and hard and I am so grateful to have known you. I love you. Rest easy.”

“Heart hurts like crazy over this one! 💔,” said Gamecock standout A’ja Wilson on Twitter. “such a fighter and a warrior with the sweetest gentle soul! Coach McCray you’ve helped me in many many ways and you were a true gift from God! Truly will be missed! No more suffering no more pain! God got a good one.”