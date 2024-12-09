Lady Vols make AP top 25 debut under Kim Caldwell

The Lady Vols are inside the top 25 of the AP Poll for the first time under Kim Caldwell.

After defeating Florida State and No. 17 Iowa, Tennessee advanced to 7-0 on the season.

Now, AP poll voters have designated the Lady Vols as the No. 19 team in the country.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

This is the first time the program has been ranked inside the top 25 in December or later since 2021. That season, Kellie Harper led the team to a wire-to-wire ranking inside the poll.

Tennessee is one of seven SEC teams to be ranked in the poll this week. South Carolina, LSU, Texas, Oklahoma and Kentucky are ranked ahead of the Lady Vols. Ole Miss came in behind Tennessee.

Barring disaster, the Lady Vols should hold onto their spot inside the top 25 with just one game on the schedule. On Saturday, Tennessee will host North Carolina Central at 2 p.m. ET on SECN+.

Then, the Lady Vols will play their first true road game against Memphis inside FedEx Forum. Tip-off is set for Dec. 18 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

After that, Tennessee will play in the West Palm Beach Classic. The Lady Vols will open the tournament with Richmond on Dec. 20 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Then, Tennessee will turn its attention to Tulsa at 11 a.m. ET on the following day.

The final tuneup before SEC play comes on Dec. 29 against Winthrop. Then, it's on to College Station as the Lady Vols open conference play with a road trip to play Texas A&M on Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on SECN+.