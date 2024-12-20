Lady Vols manage quick turnaround, defeat Richmond in West Palm Beach

After taking down Memphis on Wednesday night, the Lady Vols repacked their bags and headed south to Florida that same night.

Less than 48 hours later, Tennessee defeated Richmond 92-67 in the West Palm Beach Classic.

This keeps the No. 18 Lady Vols (10-0) undefeated and earns them a quality win over the Spiders (9-3) who are off to a nice start. Richmond has a win over Oklahoma State under its belt and its previous pair of losses came in reasonably close matches with Georgetown and No. 6 Texas.

After a strong finish to Tennessee's win over Memphis, Talaysia Cooper exploded for a 15-point third quarter to help the Lady Vols create separation on Richmond. She would finish the game with 24 points, a rebound, assist and five steals.

Also contributing were Ruby Whitehorn and Samara Spencer. At 15 and 11 points, they were the only other pair to get over the double-digit mark.

As a team, Tennessee shot 51.4% from the field and 29% on 3-pointers.

The defense tightened up and did its part, as well. Richmond finished shooting 48.1% from the field but didn't have many second-chance looks and turned the ball over 17 times.