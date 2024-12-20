Lady Vols manage quick turnaround, defeat Richmond in West Palm Beach

After taking down Memphis on Wednesday night, the Lady Vols repacked their bags and headed south to Florida that same night.
Less than 48 hours later, Tennessee defeated Richmond 92-67 in the West Palm Beach Classic.
This keeps the No. 18 Lady Vols (10-0) undefeated and earns them a quality win over the Spiders (9-3) who are off to a nice start. Richmond has a win over Oklahoma State under its belt and its previous pair of losses came in reasonably close matches with Georgetown and No. 6 Texas.
After a strong finish to Tennessee's win over Memphis, Talaysia Cooper exploded for a 15-point third quarter to help the Lady Vols create separation on Richmond. She would finish the game with 24 points, a rebound, assist and five steals.
Also contributing were Ruby Whitehorn and Samara Spencer. At 15 and 11 points, they were the only other pair to get over the double-digit mark.
As a team, Tennessee shot 51.4% from the field and 29% on 3-pointers.
The defense tightened up and did its part, as well. Richmond finished shooting 48.1% from the field but didn't have many second-chance looks and turned the ball over 17 times.
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Lady Vols didn't get out to the hottest start again. Tennessee trailed by three points with two and a half minutes to go with neither defense finding much success.
After Samara Spencer finished at the basket with two seconds remaining, the Lady Vols managed to take a two-point lead into the break, though.
The second quarter looked much better for Tennessee. The offense was clicking and an improved defensive effort pushed the lead up to 15 with under two minutes to play.
However, poor defense and four turnovers allowed Richmond to go on a 7-0 to finish the half. This put the lead at just 47-39 after two quarters.
Leading the way was Ruby Whitehorn. She put up 10 first-half points along with three rebounds, an assist and a block.
The third quarter is where things got out of hand. Tennessee out-scored the Spiders 26-11 in the frame behind phenomenal play by Talaysia Cooper. She went for 15 in the frame alone to push the lead to 23 points.
The Lady Vols took their foot off the gas but still escaped with a comfortable win. Tennessee outscored the Spiders by just two in the fourth quarter and won by 25 points.
UP NEXT
Tennessee won't have any time to catch its breath. The Lady Vols turn around for game two of the West Palm Beach Classic against Tulsa. Tip-off is set for 11 a.m. ET on BallerTV as a nice preview to the afternoon of football that will feature the Vols traveling to face Ohio State at 8 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN.
Following the trip to Florida, the Lady Vols return to Knoxville to host Winthrop on Dec. 29. Tip-off for that match is at 2 p.m. ET and will air on SECN+.
Then, SEC play will have arrived with a trip to play Texas A&M. On Jan. 2, 2025.
