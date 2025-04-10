Lady Vols miss out on Ohio State transfer Cotie McMahon

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

So far, Tennessee has not reeled in any incoming transfers but are in good standing for multiple highly-touted players. It also brings in the No. 2 freshman class in the country via ESPNW with five highly-rated recruits.

The Lady Vols have had two players leave for the portal this offseason in Avery Strickland and Favor Ayodele .

Cotie McMahon , an Ohio State transfer, has picked Ole Miss over Tennessee . She has one year of eligibility remaining.

The Lady Vols have missed out on one of the top players in the transfer portal.

McMahon is coming off an extremely impressive junior season. She posted 16.5 points per game on 44.4% shooting from the field and 37.4% on 3-pointers.

In 29 games played, while starting in each, McMahon also notched 4.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game. This came in 32.8 minutes played per outing.

In her final game as a Buckeye, McMahon fell to the Lady Vols in the Round of 32 in Columbus. While Tennessee came out on top, she still managed to post 17 points on a trio of 3-pointers to go along with five assists.

This year landed her as an AP All-American Honorable Mention for the second straight year. She also an All-Big Ten First Team member in both seasons.

In this sophomore year, she put together an impressive sophomore campaign.

That season, McMahon posted averages of 14.4 points and a career-high 6.3 rebounds per game. She also passed for 2.1 assists.

As a freshman, she averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and a career-high 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game. This year earned her Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

McMahon was played three and a half seasons of high school basketball at Centerville in Dayton, Ohio. She left early to early enroll with Ohio State for the spring 2022 semester.

She was the No. 23 overall player in the 2022 class according to ESPNW. In her prep career, she also was a part of the USA Basketball Women's U18 National Team that won gold at the 2022 FIBA WU18 Americas Championship.