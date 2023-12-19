In Tuesday's matchup between Tennessee and Wofford, the Lady Vols returned one key piece but lost another.

The 85-63 win for the Lady Vols (6-5) over the Terriers (7-5) marked Rickea Jackson's first game in 40 days. Her last appearance was in the loss to Florida State.

However, Tennessee was without Destinee Wells in the contest. She suffered a lower right leg injury that required her to wear a full leg brace and holds her out for the remainder of the season. Avery Strickland also didn't play while she remains in concussion protocol.

In her return, Jackson posted 11 points, six rebounds and two assists. This came in 21 minutes of play. She did shoot a poor 5-for-14 from the field as she shook off the rust, though.

Leading the way in the game was Jewel Spear. The guard scored 18 points on 6-for-12 shooting to fully get out of a cold stretch. She knocked down four 3-pointers during this time.

The highest +/- went to Kaiya Wynn, though, who gave her team a 25-point advantage while on the court.

As a team, Tennessee shot 43.5% from the field and 29.4% on 3-pointers. Wofford finished shooting 35.7%.