Lady Vols move up one spot in latest AP Poll

The Lady Vols were ranked 16th headed into the week. This came after a one-spot fall from 15th after losing by one point to Oklahoma . That was their first loss of the season after beginning the year 13-0 and 1-0 in conference play.

Tennessee has taken a one spot jump to No. 15 in the rankings.

After a week featuring a two-point home loss to LSU and 30-point road win over Arkansas , the Lady Vols have moved up in the AP Poll.

Tennessee wasn't in the polls to begin the season. In Kim Caldwell's first year, her team was unranked in the preseason.

However, in early December, Caldwell had steered her team into the rankings with the No. 19 designation. After that came the climb to No. 18, then No. 15 where it stood for two weeks.

Now, the Lady Vols are one of seven SEC teams featured in the rankings. Tennessee is the sixth-highest ranked team in the conference behind just South Carolina (1), LSU (5), Texas (7), Kentucky 12) and Oklahoma (13). Alabama is also in the polls but behind the Lady Vols at No. 19 with Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt receiving votes.

Tennessee will turn its attention to unranked Mississippi State on Thursday. Then, it'll travel to the midstate to face another unranked foe in Vanderbilt on Sunday.

The following week things begin to heat up again. The Lady Vols will travel to play No. 7 Texas before hosting No. 2 South Carolina.

In the most recent win over Arkansas, it was Talaysia Cooper leading the way. She finished with 20 points to go with four steals.

Behind her, Zee Spearman also carried the load at center. She finished with 18 points and drilled all three of her 3-point attempts. She also grabbed eight rebounds.

Another critical piece was Ruby Whitehorn with 17 points. Samara Spencer also dished out eight assists without turning the ball over once.

It's been this team effort that's helped Tennessee climb the polls and stay in the hunt to be a host site in the NCAA Tournament.