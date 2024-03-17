The Lady Vols know their positioning in the NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee has been named the 6-seed in March Madness in the Portland 4 Region.

The Lady Vols will face 11-seed Green Bay to kick off the tournament. The game will be played in Raleigh, North Carolina with 2-seed NC State as the likely second-round opponent on its home floor.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

If Tennessee reaches a third-straight Sweet 16, likely opponents include 2-seed Stanford and 7-seed Iowa State.

Other top seeds in its region are 1-seed Texas, 4-seed Gonzaga and 5-seed Utah.

An Elite Eight would be the first for the program since 2016. A Final Four would be the first since winning the title in 2008.

The Lady Vols are the third-highest seeded team in the SEC.