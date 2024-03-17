Lady Vols named 6-seed in Portland 4 Region of NCAA Tournament
The Lady Vols know their positioning in the NCAA Tournament.
Tennessee has been named the 6-seed in March Madness in the Portland 4 Region.
The Lady Vols will face 11-seed Green Bay to kick off the tournament. The game will be played in Raleigh, North Carolina with 2-seed NC State as the likely second-round opponent on its home floor.
If Tennessee reaches a third-straight Sweet 16, likely opponents include 2-seed Stanford and 7-seed Iowa State.
Other top seeds in its region are 1-seed Texas, 4-seed Gonzaga and 5-seed Utah.
An Elite Eight would be the first for the program since 2016. A Final Four would be the first since winning the title in 2008.
The Lady Vols are the third-highest seeded team in the SEC.
Entering off of heart-breaking SEC Tournament loss
The Lady Vols finished the season strong despite not ending on a high note. Tennessee was seconds away from knocking off undefeated and top-ranked South Carolina before allowing a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Kamilla Cardoso.
Despite this, the Lady Vols seemingly began to play their best basketball after a shakey start to the season. Ultimately, they finished 19-12 overall and 10-6 in the SEC. This was good for a tie for fourth-place in the conference.
Tennessee boasts wins over Oklahoma, Auburn, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt (twice), Texas A&M and Alabama (SEC Tournament). However, it also owns losses to Florida State, Indiana, Notre Dame, Ohio State, MTSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Alabama, LSU and South Carolina (three times).
Lowest seeding since 2019
This mark is the lowest given to Tennessee since the 2019 tournament under Holly Warlick. The Lady Vols fell to UCLA in their first game of that event before moving on from Warlick and hiring Kellie Harper.
This seed is now the lowest under Harper, though. She previously led Tennessee to a 3-seed and pair of 4-seeds.
The Lady Vols are coming off of back-to-back Sweet 16s but will have a much tougher path this time. For the first time outside of the Covid-alterted tournament, Harper will have to go on the road to get the tournament started.
Of four NCAA Tournament games outside of Knoxville, Harper is 1-3 with a pair of losses to 1-seeds in the Sweet 16 in her Tennessee tenure.
The only other time the Lady Vols were a lower seed outside of 2019 was in 2016 when it earned a 7-seed.
