Lady Vols open Kim Caldwell era with dominant win over Samford

The Kim Caldwell era for Lady Vols basketball is off to a solid start.

Tennessee hosted Samford for the season debut and downed the Bulldogs 101-53.

After Ruby Whitehorn went off for 29 in the exhibition win over Carson-Newman last week, it was Zee Spearman who led the way off a strong finish. She posted 25 points and six rebounds in the game with 21 of them coming in the second half and 15 in the fourth quarter.

Behind Spearman was Talaysia Cooper. The redshirt sophomore recorded 19 points on an efficient 8-for-13 shooting as a guard to go along with five assists, four rebounds, six steals and three blocks.

Jewel Spear also put together an impressive game with 18 points. She added seven rebounds and four steals to her line, as well.

As a team, Tennessee shot 48.1% from the field and 29.4% on 3-pointers. The defense held Samford to 35.7% shooting from the field and 15% on 3-pointers.