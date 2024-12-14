Lady Vols put together historic blowout of NC Central, break NCAA records

In the Lady Vols' first game under Kim Caldwell ranked inside the AP Poll top 25, Tennessee didn't dissapoint.

The Lady Vols downed NC Central 139-59 in Knoxville on Saturday afternoon.

This keeps No. 19 Tennessee (8-0) undefeated and keeps the Eagles (0-12) winless on the young season.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The Lady Vols instantly jumped on NC Central with a 69-18 lead at the halftime break. The point total was the most in school history at halftime.

Followed up by an elite second half, Tennessee also broke the program record for points in a single game. The prior mark of 136 points scored against Puerto Rico-Mayaguez on Nov. 29, 2002 was broken by three points. This is also an SEC record.

The Lady Vols' 30 3-pointers made are also by far the most made in a single game in Tennessee history. Not only was it a team record, but it also was the most made by a team in NCAA women's basketball history.

Leading the way on offense for the Lady Vols was Samara Spencer. After dropping 22 points in the first half, she continued her push to finish with a school single-game record of nine made 3-pointers.

Her final scoring mark sat at 32 points to go along with 10 assists.

Behind Spencer, five other players also reached double figures. Talaysia Cooper (21), Tess Darby (17), Zee Spearman (15), Ruby Whitehorn (13) and Sara Puckett (11) also got over 10.

As a team, Tennessee shot 52.2% from the field and 47.6% on 3-pointers.

For the Eagles, just 40% of shots fell. They also turned the ball over 44 times.