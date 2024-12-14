Lady Vols put together historic blowout of NC Central, break NCAA records

In the Lady Vols' first game under Kim Caldwell ranked inside the AP Poll top 25, Tennessee didn't dissapoint.
The Lady Vols downed NC Central 139-59 in Knoxville on Saturday afternoon.
This keeps No. 19 Tennessee (8-0) undefeated and keeps the Eagles (0-12) winless on the young season.
The Lady Vols instantly jumped on NC Central with a 69-18 lead at the halftime break. The point total was the most in school history at halftime.
Followed up by an elite second half, Tennessee also broke the program record for points in a single game. The prior mark of 136 points scored against Puerto Rico-Mayaguez on Nov. 29, 2002 was broken by three points. This is also an SEC record.
The Lady Vols' 30 3-pointers made are also by far the most made in a single game in Tennessee history. Not only was it a team record, but it also was the most made by a team in NCAA women's basketball history.
Leading the way on offense for the Lady Vols was Samara Spencer. After dropping 22 points in the first half, she continued her push to finish with a school single-game record of nine made 3-pointers.
Her final scoring mark sat at 32 points to go along with 10 assists.
Behind Spencer, five other players also reached double figures. Talaysia Cooper (21), Tess Darby (17), Zee Spearman (15), Ruby Whitehorn (13) and Sara Puckett (11) also got over 10.
As a team, Tennessee shot 52.2% from the field and 47.6% on 3-pointers.
For the Eagles, just 40% of shots fell. They also turned the ball over 44 times.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Tennessee wasted no time to build its lead. The Lady Vols scored 20 unanswered points to open the game in less than six minutes of play.
After an NC Central timeout in response, the Eagles scored their first basket of the game which prompted cheers from Tennessee fans in attendance.
By the end of the quarter, the Lady Vols had built a 33-10 lead. In the frame, Tennessee forced double the amount of turnovers (15) than they allowed shot attempts (7).
The second quarter was no different. The Lady Vols continued to pour it on including an extremely effective stretch to finish the half. Tennessee went on a 13-0 run without letting NC Central score for the final five minutes of the half.
This was capped off by a Spencer 3-pointer to put her at 22 points. She had more points at the half than the Eagles did as a team with the Lady Vols up 69-18.
Tennessee still refused to take its foot off the gas in the second half. The Lady Vols finished the third quarter on an 11-0 run to surge past the 100-point mark.
With 10 minutes to play, Tennessee had built a 111-39 lead over NC Central.
The fourth quarter was the same story. The Lady Vols seemed to do a solid job of staying focused despite the lopsided score down the stretch. Tennessee used this to win by 80 points.
UP NEXT
Tennessee will look to stay undefeated on the season with a short trip. It will first start with a game against Memphis on Dec. 18 at 8:30 p.m. ET.
The Lady Vols are then participating in the West Palm Beach Classic for a pair of games. The opener is against Richmond on Dec. 20 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Tennessee follows it up with a matchup against Tulsa at 11 a.m. ET the following day.
Both games will be live streamed on BallerTV.
The Lady Vols will then host Winthrop on Dec. 29 before opening SEC play with a road trip to Texas A&M on Jan. 2.
