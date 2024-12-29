Lady Vols race past Winthrop, head into SEC play unbeaten

In Kim Caldwell's first season, the No. 15 Lady Vols will enter SEC play unbeaten.

The latest win came in the form of a 114-50 beatdown over Winthrop. The Eagles are coached by former Tennessee national champion Semeka Randall Lay.

This is the first time the Lady Vols (12-0) will enter the conference slate without a loss since the 2017-18 season coached by Holly Warlick.

In Sunday's win over Winthrop (6-7), Tennessee was efficient from the field. The Lady Vols shot

Leading the way for Tennessee was Sara Puckett. She finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.

The Lady Vols also six total players reach double figures. This included 13 players recording at least one point.

On defense, the Lady Vols limited the Eagles to just 50 points. This came on 29% shooting from the field and 30 turnovers. Tennessee took advantage for 45 points off giveaways.