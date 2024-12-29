Lady Vols race past Winthrop, head into SEC play unbeaten

In Kim Caldwell's first season, the No. 15 Lady Vols will enter SEC play unbeaten.
The latest win came in the form of a 114-50 beatdown over Winthrop. The Eagles are coached by former Tennessee national champion Semeka Randall Lay.
This is the first time the Lady Vols (12-0) will enter the conference slate without a loss since the 2017-18 season coached by Holly Warlick.
In Sunday's win over Winthrop (6-7), Tennessee was efficient from the field. The Lady Vols shot
Leading the way for Tennessee was Sara Puckett. She finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.
The Lady Vols also six total players reach double figures. This included 13 players recording at least one point.
On defense, the Lady Vols limited the Eagles to just 50 points. This came on 29% shooting from the field and 30 turnovers. Tennessee took advantage for 45 points off giveaways.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Typical of Caldwell's Lady Vols this season, Tennessee got out to a scorching hot start. Before the defense allowed a single point, the Lady Vols had managed an 11-0 lead to create notable separation.
By the end of the quarter, the lead ballooned to 22. This featured seven made 3-pointers at an over 50% clip.
Tennessee continued to pour it on in the second quarter but dialed back on the 3-point attempts. The Lady Vols settled for just four shots from range missing them all. Despite this, Tennessee took a 61-32 lead into the half.
Leading the way was both Puckett and Jewel Spear. The returning seniors both sat at nine points. While nobody could get over 10 points in the half, 10 of the 11 Lady Vols that played in the first half scored.
Tennessee took its foot off the gas in the second quarter, though. The Lady Vols won the frame by just eight points. This was enough to keep moving the score in the right direction but wasn't as impressive as the previous pair of quarters.
Tennessee refound its footing in the fourth quarter. The Lady Vols outscored Winthrop 31-4 in the period to win by 62 points.
UP NEXT
It's time for Tennessee to be tested against SEC opponents.
The Lady Vols will open the slate with a trip to play Texas A&M. Tip-off is set for Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET and will air on SECN+.
Then, Tennessee will play its first home conference game under Caldwell. The Lady Vols will host No. 9 Oklahoma on Jan. 5 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.
