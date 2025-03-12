Lady Vols returning to Brooklyn for 2025 Women's Championship Classic

A piece of the Lady Vols' 2025-26 schedule has been revealed.

Tennessee will return to Brooklyn, New York, to compete in the 2025 Women's Championship Classic.

This time, the Lady Vols will square off with Louisvile.

Horizon Sports & Experiences and FOX Sports announced the return of the showcase, which is set for Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, and scheduled to tip off in prime time on FOX.

In 2024, Kim Caldwell's squad faced Iowa in the event. Tennessee won 78-68 behind a 23-point outing by Talaysia Cooper. This marked Caldwell's first win over a ranked team in her Lady Vols tenure.

The following game featured UConn beating the Cardinals. Now, the same four will return but with opponents swapped.

"After representing the University of Tennessee at the 2024 Shark Beauty Women's Champions Classic, our program already is anticipating a return trip to New York City in 2025," Caldwell said. "We are proud to be part of the field again and hope Lady Vol fans will plan a trip to the Big Apple and join us at the Barclays Center for an event that shines a bright spotlight on women's basketball."

Single admission tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 10 a.m. ET on Ticketmaster. A presale for American Express Cardholders will go live today at 11 a.m. ET.

Louisville and Tennessee have met on the hardwood five times in its history. The Cardinals have a three-game win-streak including a pair of neutral site wins and one in Louisville.

The Lady Vols won the first two meetings, a home-and-home in 2009 and 2010. This moves the series to 2-3 in the favor of the Cardinals.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the Shark Beauty Women's Champions Classic once again this upcoming season," Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. "I thought the event was extremely successful this past year and it was a great opportunity for our team to play in New York City. We look forward to next season's event as it will be a marquee matchup in our non-conference schedule."