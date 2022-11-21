After beginning the season 1-2, the No. 11 Lady Vols traveled to The Bahamas as a part of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. In Tennessee’s opening two games, it displayed vastly contrasting performances.

Game 1: Tennessee 94, Rutgers 54

In the first game of the tournament, the Lady Vols dominated Rutgers from start to finish. Tennessee jumped out to an early 7-0 advantage and refused to surrender the lead. Leading the Lady Vols was transfer Rickea Jackon. She finished the contest with 26 points on an astonishing 11-for-12 shooting. She also pitched in six rebounds and three assists to cement her best game to date in orange. Jasmine Powell and Jordan Horston also contributed to the offensive outburst. The pair both scored 12 points, respectively. Powell shot 4-for-5 on 3-pointers and added eight assists, three rebounds and a steal. Horston went 5-for-9 from the floor and dished out four assists. Defensively, Tennessee shut down Rutgers’ offense. The Scarlet Knights shot 33.9% from the field and 20% from on 3-pointers. The Lady Vols’ best defensive effort came in the third quarter where they outscored Rutgers 30-4. Tamari Key anchored the defense with five blocks. Her presence in the paint caused issues for the Scarlet Knights throughout the game. As a whole, the defense forced 21 turnovers leading to 27 points. Tennessee also outrebounded Rutgers 47-24. 13 offensive rebounds led to an abundance of second-chance opportunities, as well.

Game 2: UCLA 80, Tennessee 63