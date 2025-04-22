Lady Vols rise inside top 10 of ESPN's 'Way-Too-Early' 2026 rankings

Tennessee forward Zee Spearman (11) smiles as she walks to the bench during a NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game between the Lady Vols and Texas at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (Photo by Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The transfer portal window isn't closed yet, but the majority of departures across women's basketball have made their intentions known. The Lady Vols have lost three reserves to the portal but no key pieces to this point. Tennessee has also brought in a pair of transfers in SMU guard Nya Robertson and UCLA forward Janiah Barker. With rosters starting to look more clear, ESPN's Charlie Creme gave an updated version of his 'Way-Too-Early' rankings. Here's where the Lady Vols land. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Where the Lady Vols are ranked

In this edition of the rankings, Tennessee clocks in as the No. 7 team in the country. This is a one-spot jump from the initial No. 8 rankings after the 2024-25 season ended. The move comes after the Lady Vols added a pair of players in the transfer portal expected to make an immediate impact. Robertson has signed while Barker is expected to put pen to paper in the upcoming days. Tennessee also did a terrific job of retaining players. The Lady Vols lost a trio of reserves to the transfer portal and a walk-on guard to a medical retirement. All eligible players to return who played significant roles a year ago have not indicated any plans of departure. They also bring in an impressive five-signee recruiting class that ranks No. 2 in the country on ESPNW. If this mark became a reality at the end of next season, Tennessee would go into the tournament as a 2-seed. This would let the Lady Vols host the first pair of rounds against a 15-seed and winner between a 7 and 10-seed. A year ago, Tennessee was a 5-seed who knocked off 12-seed USF and 4-seed Ohio State on the Buckeyes' home floor. The Lady Vols ultimately lost to 1-seed Texas in the Sweet 16.

What ESPN said

Creme wrote this on the Lady Vols in the rankings piece: "Despite no Lady Vol playing more than 25 minutes per game in Kim Caldwell's system, the program did not suffer a significant loss in the portal. The core of Talysia Cooper, Zee Spearman and Ruby Whitehorn appears set to return. Bringing in Janiah Barker from UCLA and Nya Robertson, a SMU transfer who averaged 18.5 points per game in the ACC, only makes Tennessee deeper. (Kim) Caldwell also landed four top-50 recruits, led by No. 9-ranked Mia Pauldo from New Jersey."

2025-26 Lady Vols roster

ELIGIBLE TO RETURN - Talaysia Cooper - Two years of eligibility - Guard, 6-foot - 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists - Zee Spearman - One year of eligibility - Forward, 6-foot-4 - 11.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists - Ruby Whitehorn - One year of eligibility - Guard, 5-foot-11 - 11.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists - Kaniya Boyd - Three years of eligibility - Guard, 5-foot-9 - 4.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists - Alyssa Latham - Two years of eligibility - Forward, 6-foot-2 - 3.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.3 assists - Kaiya Wynn - One year of eligibility - Guard, 6-foot - Missed season due to injury INCOMING TRANSFERS - Nya Robertson (SMU) - One year of eligibility - Guard, 5-foot-7 - 18.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists - Janiah Barker (UCLA) - One year of eligibility - Forward, 6-foot-4 - 7.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists INCOMING FRESHMEN ESPNW rankings - Mia Pauldo - Guard, 5-foot-5 - No. 11 in 2025 class - Deniya Prawl - Wing, 6-foot-1 - No. 14 in 2025 class - Jaida Civil - Guard, 6-foot - No. 32 in 2025 class - Lauren Hurst - Wing, 6-foot-2 - No. 42 in 2025 class - Mya Pauldo - Guard, 5-foot-5 - No. 56 in 2025 class

Who is leaving the Lady Vols