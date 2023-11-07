On Monday night, Tennessee's men's basketball team got things started with a lopsided win at home. On Tuesday, the Lady Vols followed it up with one of their own.

No. 11 Tennessee (1-0) ran away with a 93-64 win over Florida A&M (0-1) on the night in Knoxville.

On the Rattlers' sideline was former Lady Vol Bridgette Gordon. The now FAMU head coach instructed her team directly under the banner that shows off her retired No. 30.

During her time at Tennessee, she won a pair of National Championships, made four All-SEC First Teams and was awarded 1989 SEC Player of the Year.

Over the course of the night, all 12 eligible players on the Lady Vols' roster entered the game. Only two didn't score.

As a team, Tennessee shot 47.1% from the field and 27.6% on 3-pointers. Leading the way were Jewel Spear and Karoline Striplin who both finished with 20 points. However, Spear didn't play any minutes in the fourth quarter.

Spear did her damage from range knocking down 5-of-10 3-point attempts. Striplin performed well in the post shooting 8-for-9 from the field.

Projected leading scorer Rickea Jackson took a back seat but had a fine game of her own. She scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the win.

On defense, the Lady Vols did a good job limiting the Rattlers. This was parlayed with effective rebounding to keep FAMU out of reach. On the glass, Tennessee won the night 47-25.