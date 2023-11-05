It was never expected Tennessee would win in the match against the USA Women's National Team.

In a game where the Lady Vols were outmatched in every area, they couldn't keep up with the soon-to-be Olympic roster while falling 95-59 in Knoxville.

Despite the lopsided score, the exhibition worked as a great way to prepare for the season. The adage goes iron sharpens iron and playing the best players in the world is exactly that.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

What hurt Tennessee in the match was the inability to consistently knock down shots. Long scoring droughts let the differential build as Team USA didn't have many issues scoring.

By night's end, the Lady Vols had made just 32.8% of shots from the field while the national squad shot 54.7%.

Where Tennessee succeeded was on the glass. Despite being outsized and the area being a concern heading into the year, the Lady Vols held their own. At halftime, the category sat in a tie with the final differential being 38-37 in the favor of Tennessee.

The Lady Vols were able to compete in this category due to crashing on offense. The team consistently rebounding its own shots finishing with 12 on that end of the floor alone.

Leading the Lady Vols in scoring was Rickea Jackson. The star forward scored 15 points on 50% shooting. For Team USA, it was Betnijah Laney who finished with 14.