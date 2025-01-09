Lady Vols senior Tess Darby to miss ranked contest vs. LSU

This is the first game she is set to miss this season.

Fifth-year senior Tess Darby has been downgraded to OUT for Tennessee after being listed doubtful on Wednesday night.

The Lady Vols will be without a member of their rotation for Thursday night's game against LSU .

Darby has appeared in 14 games this season while making six starts. She is playing an average of 17.5 minutes per game but played a season-low 10 in the Lady Vols' loss to Oklahoma on Sunday.

She is posting an average of 8.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.9 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game. Darby is shooting 36.9% from the field, 34% on 3-pointers and 66.7% from the free throw line.

Darby has spent her entire career in Knoxville as an in-state prospect. She appeared in 10 games as a freshman in the 2020-21 Covid-19 season where she averaged 2.3 points per game.

Since then, she has played in over 30 games in each season. In 127 appearances throughout her career, she has made 79 starts.

Overall, she is averaging six points and 2.7 rebounds per game in an average of 20.8 minutes on the floor. This comes at a shooting clip of 37.2% from the field and 36.7% on 3-pointers.

Darby is most known for her outside shooting. She has attempted 690 field goals in her career with 550 coming from beyond the arch. That makes 79.7% of her shot attempts 3-pointers.

The only other player that will not be available for the Lady Vols vs. LSU is Kaiya Wynn. The senior tore her Achille's in the preseason and was ruled out for the year with a season-ending surgery.

LSU is former walk-on, now scholarship player Izzy Besselman. The junior has played 39 games in her career but has not appeared in a match this season due to a heart condition.

"Let me answer before you ask. Y’all, y’all going to ask and I’m going to answer it," Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey said after an exhibition before the season. "Izzy Besselman has a heart condition they’ve been dealing with all preseason. She’s seen four cardiologists. We’re going to do the best we can, don’t know anything, what’s causing it or anything."