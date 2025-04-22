Lady Vols sign transfer Janiah Barker, Kim Caldwell gives thoughts

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Here's what Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell said on the signing.

She is the second signee of the class, joining SMU guard Nya Robertson .

Janiah is special. She is a guard in a post's body, and I am excited to watch her game grow during her final college season. Her best basketball is ahead of her, and I am thankful that I have an opportunity to coach her. She will have an immediate impact, and the sky is the limit for her.

Barker has one year of eligibility remaining.

She is coming off her junior season and first at UCLA. There, she won Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year in 36 appearances and just three starts.

She averaged 7.4 points on 46.5% shooting from the field in this time. She also contributed six rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Barker was a key piece of a Bruins squad that earned a 1-seed and trip to the Elite Eight before falling to eventual champion and 2-seed UConn.

Prior to her time at UCLA, she played a pair of seasons at Texas A&M. As a sophomore before entering the portal, she played in 30 games while starting 27. She averaged 12.2 points per game on 47.9% shooting from the field and 34.3% on 3-pointers.

She also earned 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per outing.

As a freshman, Barker played in 19 games while making seven starts. She averaged 12.7 points and 5.9 rebonds per game on 40.7% shooting on 3-pointers.

Her terrific first year resulted in her being named to the SEC All-Freshman team.

As a recruit, Barker was ranked as the No. 3 recruit in the 2022 class. She played her prep ball at Montverde Academy in Florida.

She now brings a much-needed elite forward presence to Tennessee. With the likes of Jillian Hollingshead and Sara Puckett out of eligibility, Barker comes in with the ability to play both the four and five positions within the Lady Vols' system.