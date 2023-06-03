After downing Alabama in the opening game of the 2023 Women's College World Series, Tennessee was tasked with facing top-ranked Oklahoma.

However, the Lady Vols came up well short in the match while losing 9-0 in five innings.

Tennessee began the game with a Kiki Milloy double in the top of the first frame but stranded her without scoring.

This would prove to be the Lady Vols lone hit of the game as the team only put three additional runners on base due to walks.

On the mound, Karyln Pickens ran into early trouble for Tennessee and loaded the bases. Despite this, she worked out of the opening inning without allowing a run.

In the second, things got out of hand, though. Pickens allowed a two-out, three-run shot to give the Sooners the lead.

The freshman was ultimately yanked after throwing 1.2 innings and allowing three runs on three hits and three walks.

In the third inning, Oklahoma blew the game open.

The Sooners scored six runs in the inning off of Charli Orsini and Nicola Simpson. This gave the team a 9-0 lead after just three frames.

This ended up being enough to enact the run rule after five innings due to a poor offensive approach from the Lady Vols.

They struck out three times and left four on base in the one-hit effort.

Next, Tennessee will play Oklahoma State in an elimination match. The Cowgirls lost to Florida State but survived in a match vs. Utah with the season on the line on Friday.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m. ET on Sunday and will air on ESPN2.