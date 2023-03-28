On Tuesday afternoon, she announced on Instagram that she will be turning pro following the successful year.

Following Tennessee's Sweet 16 loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday, Lady Vol star Jordan Horston was tasked with the decision of taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility or entering her name in the WNBA Draft.

Horston was a key force behind the Lady Vols' postseason run. On the season, she averaged 15.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

In her four years in Knoxville, she also etched her name into the record book numerous times. She is just the fourth Tennessee player to record 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 400 assists in their career. She also sits at 455 career assists — good for seventh in program history.

Due to these incredible numbers, Horston is projected to be one of the first players taken off the board in the upcoming WNBA Draft. ESPN currently projects her to be selected by the Dallas Wings with the third overall pick.

This would be the first top-three selection for the program since Diamond DeShields was picked third in 2018 by the Chicago Sky.

If she is selected in the first round, it'll mark the third straight season that Tennessee has produced a first-round pick, as well. Last year, Rae Burrell was selected by the Los Angeles Sparks with the ninth pick. Before that, Rennia Davis was chosen with the ninth pick by the Minnesota Lynx.

Although Horston's departure is a huge loss for the team, key pieces such as Rickea Jackson and Tamari Key have announced their intentions to return. Kellie Harper will enter her fifth season as head coach as the team looks to reach its first Elite Eight since 2016.