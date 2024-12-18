Lady Vols survive first road trip, beat Memphis in FedExForum

MEMPHIS — For the first time under Kim Caldwell, the Lady Vols were tasked with a road test.
No. 18 Tennessee passed with a 90-75 win over in-state foe Memphis inside FedExForum, the home of the NBA's Grizzlies.
This keeps the Lady Vols (9-0) undefeated and completes a sweep over the Tigers (2-8) after winning at home in overtime a year ago.
Leading the way for Tennessee was Jewel Spear. After missing the team's previous match with a lower-leg injury, she returned the court sporting support on her right leg. This didn't appear to slow her down, though, as she surged to 14 first half points. By the end of the night, Spear was able to reach 18 points and six rebounds.
Zee Spearman also did her part and more. She managed a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Other players in double digits included Talaysia Cooper, Samara Spencer and Tess Darby with 12 and Ruby Whitehorn at 10. As a team, the Lady Vols shot 40.2% from the field and 32.4% on 3-pointers.
Defensively, Tennessee held Memphis to 39.7% shooting and forced 17 turnovers.
HOW IT HAPPENED
It wasn't a great start for Tennessee. The Lady Vols came out the gates slow and allowed Memphis to build a six-point lead with four minutes to play in the first quarter.
However, an 8-0 stretch near the end of the frame helped Tennessee retake the lead which it held by one at the end of the quarter.
The second quarter was back-and-forth but primarily featuring the Tigers in the lead. This was until a 7-0 run to finish the period pushed the Lady Vols ahead. The first half push was led by Jewel Spear who earned 14 points in the first half of her return to action after missing the team's previous game.
Tennessee came out much stronger in the third quarter. The Lady Vols outscored Memphis by 14 in the quarter behind a strong defense that limited the Tigers to just 13 points.
After an 8-0 run by Memphis to begin the fourth quarter, Tennessee responded. The teams traded baskets for the majority of the final minutes of the game which played into the Lady Vols' favor as they already held a sizable lead.
This resulted in a 15-point win.
UP NEXT
The Lady Vols now have a quick turnaround before playing in the West Palm Beach Classic. They'll fly out tonight to head to the tournament before playing in their first game of the event on Friday.
The opener is a matchup with Richmond at 2:15 p.m. ET airing on BallerTV. The following day, Tennessee will face Tulsa at 11 a.m. ET, also on BallerTV.
Dec. 29 marks the final game of out-of-conference play before the SEC slate starts. The Lady Vols will host Winthrop at 2 p.m. ET airing on SECN+.
