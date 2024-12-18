Lady Vols survive first road trip, beat Memphis in FedExForum

MEMPHIS — For the first time under Kim Caldwell, the Lady Vols were tasked with a road test.

No. 18 Tennessee passed with a 90-75 win over in-state foe Memphis inside FedExForum, the home of the NBA's Grizzlies.

This keeps the Lady Vols (9-0) undefeated and completes a sweep over the Tigers (2-8) after winning at home in overtime a year ago.

Leading the way for Tennessee was Jewel Spear. After missing the team's previous match with a lower-leg injury, she returned the court sporting support on her right leg. This didn't appear to slow her down, though, as she surged to 14 first half points. By the end of the night, Spear was able to reach 18 points and six rebounds.

Zee Spearman also did her part and more. She managed a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Other players in double digits included Talaysia Cooper, Samara Spencer and Tess Darby with 12 and Ruby Whitehorn at 10. As a team, the Lady Vols shot 40.2% from the field and 32.4% on 3-pointers.

Defensively, Tennessee held Memphis to 39.7% shooting and forced 17 turnovers.