Ahead of the 2023-24 season, Tennessee's women's basketball team is taking part in a unique experience.

The Lady Vols are flying to Europe to take part in scrimmages and experience the culture of Italy and Greece.

Tennessee's squad departed for the trip on Sunday. The Lady Vols will arrive in Venice where they will participate in events such as riding down the Grand Canal and visiting the Piazza San Marco and Rialto Bridge.

On June 13, they'll then compete against the Venice All-Stars in a scrimmage.

Following the game, they'll travel to Rome to see the Colosseum and other landmarks. The next day, they'll visit the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City. This will be wrapped up by a game against the Rome All-Stars on June 15.

After rounding out the trip to Italy with appearances in Naples and Sorrento, the team will then head to Greece. They will visit Athens, the Parthenon and other landmarks before heading back to the United States.

"We are grateful to have the opportunity to travel overseas, see historic sites and incredible scenery first-hand and get an early start on 2023-24," said coach Kellie Harper. "Having a few practices beforehand, playing games abroad and sharing amazing experiences over two weeks will allow us to build camaraderie and chemistry for next season. We can't wait to embark on this journey together."

This trip works as the second European tour Harper has taken with Tennessee. The team went to The Netherlands, Belgium and Spain in 2019 ahead of her first season as the program's head coach.

This is the 11th time in Lady Vol history that the team has left the country. They hold a 25-9 record outside of America including competing in the Battle 4 Atlantis last season.

For Tennessee, the trip will work as a bonding exercise on top of preseason action. With a handful of newcomers joining the team, the close proximity of the trip should help integrate the incoming talent.

"I think there's a lot of team bonding that can happen when you're learning and respecting different cultures," said Harper.

"We're about to spend 11-straight days together. You're going to learn a lot about people when you're in that close quarters for that long of a time span. I think it'll be great for us. I think it's great to be able to see new things, experience new things together. While you're doing that, you get to learn even more about one another. I think it'll be great for our chemistry. I think it's a great way to start the summer. To be able to spend that time together and learn a lot about each other."

Despite the opportunity to bond, one player will be unable to complete the trip.

Jillian Hollingshead will have to take an early leave to compete in the FIBA 3x3 U21 Nations League for USA Basketball. She will spend the majority of the trip with the team before heading to China for the event that begins on June 23.

Rickea Jackson and Jewel Spear also own USA Basketball commitments but will be able to complete the trip. The pair were selected to the 2023 USA Women's AmeriCup Team. Training camp will begin June 22 in Colorado Springs.

The complete 12-member roster will take part in the 2023 FIBA Women's AmeriCup July 1-9 in Mexico.