Lady Vols take slight tumble in AP Poll rankings after loss at Vanderbilt

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

This marks the seventh-straight week inside the Top 25 of the poll under Kim Caldwell . The team started the season unranked but made its first appearance in early December.

Tennessee now comes in as the No. 17 team in the country after being ranked No. 15 the week prior.

The Lady Vols have slipped two spots in the most recent AP Poll.

The Lady Vols began last week by hosting Mississippi State. Tennessee ran away with a dominant 86-73 win behind Ruby Whitehorn's 20 points.

Talaysia Cooper also contributed 10 rebounds and seven assists in a double-double effort that featured 16 points.

The Lady Vols then took a trip to Nashville for the weekend to meet in-state rival Vanderbilt. After the worst scoring quarter of the year for Tennessee which featured five points in the second frame, the Lady Vols fell into a hole.

Tennessee would storm back late to take a two-point lead with just seconds remaining. However, Commodores freshman Mikayla Blakes crashed the glass for a offensive rebound put-back to take a lead with just ticks on the clock.

The Lady Vols were led by Cooper with 22 points. Zee Spearman recorded a double-double with 11 points and rebounds.

Tennessee is now the sixth highest ranked team in the SEC. It sits behind South Carolina (2), LSU (5), Texas (7), Kentucky (11) and Oklahoma (15). Also ranked is Alabama at No. 19.

Next, Lady Vols travel to play Texas on the road. The game is set for Thursday, Jan. 23, at 9 p.m. ET.

Then, Tennessee will welcome South Carolina to town. The Gamecocks make the trip on Monday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. ET.