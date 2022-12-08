Lady Vols' Tamari Key ruled out for remainder of season with blood clots
On Thursday, Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper shared that senior center Tamari Key will be held out for the remainder of the season. This news comes following physicians finding blood clots in her lungs during a testing earlier in the week.
Currently, Key is receiving care under the University of Tennessee Medical Center and team physicians. She is expected to make a full recovery.
“My sole concern right now is that Tamari continues to get the medical care and guidance she needs and begins the gradual process of healing and returning to full strength," said Harper. "This is much bigger than basketball. We are so grateful that this medical condition was caught. Our entire program will be right beside Tamari during this process and welcomes prayers and positive thoughts from Lady Vol Nation and beyond.”
Key took to Instagram to make a statement.
Those who would like to send well-wishes to Key may do so at this address:
Lady Vol Basketball Office / 207 Thompson-Boling Arena / 1600 Phillip Fulmer Way / Knoxville, Tenn. 37996
Key's absence from the Lady Vols' matchup with Chattanooga on Tuesday comes as her first-ever game missed as a collegiate athlete. In her time at Tennessee, she has etched her name into the record book. Heading into the season, she held the school record for most career triple-doubles (2), most career blocks (277) and blocks per game (3.078).
In her nine games played this season, she was averaging 8.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and two blocks per contest on 66.7% shooting from the field.
It will be nearly impossible to replace her production on both sides of the floor in the paint, but Tennessee's depth provides effective options. In her absence against the Mocs, sophomore Karoline Striplin entered the starting lineup. Jasmine Franklin has also impressed off the bench but has been inactive in the last two contests due to a concussion. Jillian Hollingshead can also fill in at center.
The Lady Vols will be back in action on Sunday hosting Wright State at 2 p.m. EST (SEC Network+).
*****
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @JNichols_2121, @ByNoahTaylor, @TylerIvens, @RealTBannerman, @JacobPolacheck, @RyanTSylvia.