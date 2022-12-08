On Thursday, Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper shared that senior center Tamari Key will be held out for the remainder of the season. This news comes following physicians finding blood clots in her lungs during a testing earlier in the week.

Currently, Key is receiving care under the University of Tennessee Medical Center and team physicians. She is expected to make a full recovery.

“My sole concern right now is that Tamari continues to get the medical care and guidance she needs and begins the gradual process of healing and returning to full strength," said Harper. "This is much bigger than basketball. We are so grateful that this medical condition was caught. Our entire program will be right beside Tamari during this process and welcomes prayers and positive thoughts from Lady Vol Nation and beyond.”

Key took to Instagram to make a statement.

Those who would like to send well-wishes to Key may do so at this address:

Lady Vol Basketball Office / 207 Thompson-Boling Arena / 1600 Phillip Fulmer Way / Knoxville, Tenn. 37996