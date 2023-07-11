A pair of tough games have been added to Tennessee's non-conference schedule.

The Lady Vols announced on Tuesday that they will compete in the Women's Fort Myers Tip-Off. The event will take place over Thanksgiving on the Gulf Coast of Southwest Florida.

Tennessee will be paired up with Indiana and Oklahoma in the trip to the Sunshine State. It will play the Hoosiers on Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. ET on FOX. It will then face the Sooners on Nov. 25 at 1:30 p.m. ET. The broadcast details will be released at a later date.

Pricenton is the other team in the grouping of four in the Island Division of the event.

"We're excited to build on the momentum of a very successful inaugural year of the Elevance Women's Fort Myers Tip-Off by doubling the number of participating teams and adding a network television broadcast for what should be one of the top college basketball games of the young 2023-24 season," said Mark Starsiak, vice president of basketball at Intersport and the Tip-Off event director. "The collection of programs set to participate in this year's event will make the Elevance Health Women's Fort Myers Tip-Off one of the top early-season showcases in the sport."

Both Indiana and Oklahoma are projected to have impressive seasons. In ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25, the Hoosiers are considered the No. 7 team in the country. The Sooners are not listed in the rankings but finished last year at the top of the Big 12 and No. 16 in the AP Poll.

Despite previously playing just three times in program history, this will be the third meeting between the Lady Vols and Indiana in the Kellie Harper era. Last November, Tennessee fell by 13 points at home. However, in 2020, the Lady Vols won by eight in Bloomington. The Lady Vols lead the all-time series 2-1.

Against Oklahoma, Tennessee sits 5-1 all-time with the most recent meeting being played in the 2013 NCAA Sweet 16. The Lady Vols will become extremely familiar with the Sooners in the near future, though, as they are preparing to join the SEC the following season.

Travel packages for the Women's Fort Myers Tip-Off are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting www.womensfortmyerstipoff.com/travel.

The pair of matches will join Tennessee's pull of Notre Dame in the ACC/SEC Challenge as announced out-of-conference games for the 2023-24 season.