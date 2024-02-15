The event will feature Tennessee along with UConn , Iowa and Louisville . They will participate in a prime-time doubleheader on Dec. 7, 2024, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn airing on FOX.

— The University of Louisville Cardinals women's basketball team has appeared in four Final Fours, including two appearances in the NCAA National Championship Game. They have won a combined 15 regular season and conference tournament championships. The Cardinals are currently the only team in the country that has been to each of the last five Elite Eights.

— The University of Iowa is coming off a 2023 Final Four and National Championship Game appearance. The Hawkeyes have appeared in two NCAA Final Fours in program history and have captured a combined 15 BIG TEN conference and regular season titles.

— UConn has won a record 11 NCAA Division I National Championships, including a record four in a row from 2013-16. Additionally, they have appeared in 22 Final Fours and have won 57 conference regular season and tournament championships.

— The University of Tennessee has earned the most victories in the history of NCAA Division I women's college basketball with 1466. The Lady Vols have captured eight national championships, with 18 NCAA Final Four appearances, and a combined 35 SEC conference and regular season titles.

David Levy, Co-CEO of HS&E: "Interest in women's sports continues to experience exponential growth, and basketball is leading the way with viewership and attendance records continually being set. This moment feels like the right time to launch the Women's Champions Classic, set in the mecca of basketball, and we are proud to have these four storied programs participate in our inaugural event.

"The Women's Champions Classic will serve as a platform to showcase the remarkable talent and unwavering dedication of these teams and student-athletes in prime time on FOX, captivating audiences far and wide. Together with our partners at FOX, we look forward to igniting excitement and celebration around women's basketball while honoring the exceptional student-athletes who make it shine."

Jordan Bazant, Executive Vice President, FOX Sports: "The Women's Champions Classic is the next step in FOX Sports' longstanding commitment to elevating women's athletics, and we are eager to showcase these student-athletes at the highest level – in prime time on the FOX broadcast network. Alongside our partners at HS&E, the exceptional participating schools and their conferences, we could not be more excited to bring the Women's Champions Classic to college hoops fans around the nation."

Kellie Harper, Tennessee head coach: "We are honored to take part in the inaugural Women's Champions Classic. What an exciting opportunity for our student-athletes to compete in a national showcase event that will continue to elevate the increased exposure we are seeing in women's basketball. The Lady Vols have a long tradition of doing whatever we can to grow the game, and we can't wait to hit the court at the Barclays Center next December."

Geno Auriemma, UConn head coach: "We're very excited to have the Women's Champions Classic on our schedule for the foreseeable future. There's never been a higher level of interest in women's basketball. The Champions Classic will give fans exciting, marquee match-ups early in the season."

Lisa Bluder, Iowa head coach: "This is a fabulous opportunity for our team and our Iowa fans – at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. An early season game like this will have a NCAA tournament feel. Our east coast fans will show up, no doubt!"

Jeff Walz, Louisville head coach: "We are very excited and honored to take part in the inaugural Women's Champion Classic next season. It will be a great showcase for our sport to have some of the best programs in college basketball compete on a national stage. Our team is looking forward to the opportunity the event will provide us next season."