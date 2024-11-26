Lady Vols trounce Western Carolina ahead of first big test of the season

After a 10-day hiatus from game action, the Lady Vols returned to the court to host Western Carolina.
There was hardly any signs of rust, though, as Tennessee surged to a 102-50 win.
This comes as the final tuneup before a pair of significant tests on the horizon. As the Lady Vols advance to 5-0 on the year, Tennessee is staring down games against Florida State and a neutral site clash with Iowa.
As the Lady Vols gain comfort in Kim Caldwell's system, game five had its share of mistakes that will lend themself to growth, but also a healthy amount of positives resulting in the large margin of victory.
Leading the way, Talayisa Cooper posted 20 points. She was 8-of-13 from the field in the game including 4-of-6 on 3-pointers.
Behind her, Ruby Whitehorn reached 16 points on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting. Three other players also reached double-digit points in Tess Darby, Samara Spencer and Zee Spearman.
As a team, Tennessee shot 46.2% from the field and 24.4% on 3-pointers. The defense held the Catamounts to 50 points by limiting the 3-point attack to 16.7% and forcing 37 turnovers.
HOW IT HAPPENED
It took a few possessions for Tennessee to see a shot fall, but once Whitehorn connected on a layup, it was off to the races. The Lady Vols would go on a 16-4 run from that point to nab a 16-6 lead with 3:41 left in the quarter.
Tennessee put on more steam which produced a lead of as much as 13 but Western Carolina didn't go away. The Catamounts trailed by just nine.
The second quarter was all Lady Vols, though. Tennessee ran away with the game and earned a 26-point lead at the halftime break.
The leading scorer was Talaysia Cooper who scored 15 points in the first half. This came on 6-of-9 shooting from the field. Whitehorn also had nine at the break.
Cooper continued to pace the team in the third quarter bringing her total up to 20. By the end of the frame, Tennessee had built a 38-point advantage.
The Lady Vols weren't satisfied there, either. Tennessee continued its push on both ends of the floor to win the game by 52.
UP NEXT
Tennessee will host Florida State as a part of the SEC-ACC Challenge on Dec. 4. The game will tip-off at 7:15 p.m. ET and air on SEC Network.
Then, the Lady Vols will head to Brooklyn to play Iowa in New York. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on FOX on Dec. 7.
After the first game of the year away from home, Tennessee will return to Knoxville to play North Carolina Central on Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. ET on SECN+.
