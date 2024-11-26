Lady Vols trounce Western Carolina ahead of first big test of the season

After a 10-day hiatus from game action, the Lady Vols returned to the court to host Western Carolina.

There was hardly any signs of rust, though, as Tennessee surged to a 102-50 win.

This comes as the final tuneup before a pair of significant tests on the horizon. As the Lady Vols advance to 5-0 on the year, Tennessee is staring down games against Florida State and a neutral site clash with Iowa.

As the Lady Vols gain comfort in Kim Caldwell's system, game five had its share of mistakes that will lend themself to growth, but also a healthy amount of positives resulting in the large margin of victory.

Leading the way, Talayisa Cooper posted 20 points. She was 8-of-13 from the field in the game including 4-of-6 on 3-pointers.

Behind her, Ruby Whitehorn reached 16 points on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting. Three other players also reached double-digit points in Tess Darby, Samara Spencer and Zee Spearman.

As a team, Tennessee shot 46.2% from the field and 24.4% on 3-pointers. The defense held the Catamounts to 50 points by limiting the 3-point attack to 16.7% and forcing 37 turnovers.