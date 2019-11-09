Tennessee made some headway this week by adding a pair of 2020 commits in offensive lineman Kyree Miller and pass rusher Jimari Butler.

Dual-sport athlete, Demarcus Beckwith, was also on The Hill last weekend for UT’s 30-7 Homecoming victory over UAB.

The Florence, AL. native is being coveted by at least 15 schools around the country for football, but not all are willing to offer a basketball scholarship as well.

Tennessee is - and a senior on Rick Barnes’s roster may have something to do with it.

“Coach [Jeremy] Pruitt said he talked to the basketball coach and said they had an offer for me as well,” Beckwith said. “I haven’t talked to the basketball staff yet, but I plan to. After football season, I’d have to get into the basketball swing. It would be tough, but it’s something I’m interested in.”

Senior guard Lamonte Turner, who led the Volunteers in scoring with 17 in their season-opening win over UNC Ashville Tuesday night, is Beckwith’s cousin.

The two grew up a few hours apart in Alabama - Beckwith from Florence and Turner from the Madison area - but stayed in touch as much as possible by working out and shooting hoops over the years.

“I watched him play and train, but I mostly played with his brother, Monte. It’s a good feeling knowing someone that close to me is leading one of the best college basketball programs in the country. I mean, that team was ranked No. 1 for a while.”

Turner’s younger cousin plays all over the court with his 6-foot-5, 215-pound frame. He loves the game of basketball and has interest in playing at the next level. But basketball has always come second.

“I feel like UT will let me play both, but if it comes down to it and I had to pick one, it would be football.”

Beckwith describes himself as a ‘floor general’ on the hardwood, so it’s easy to see why he excels at the quarterback position. The Yellowhammer State native also plays receiver and is characterized as an athlete by college coaches.

“I play some receiver, but mostly quarterback. The game film is a mixture of both, so I’m comfortable playing both,” Beckwith said. “However, a determining factor for me will be the schools that give me a look at quarterback.”

Tennessee, like the other programs after the multi-sport athlete, like Beckwith’s athleticism and the potential to play him in different spots on the field. The prospect was clocked at a 4.46 40-yard dash time prior to the season.

The Florence High School standout picked up the basketball offer from Tennessee on Tuesday after receiving the football nod back in January. Beckwith hasn’t seen the Vols play inside Thompson-Boling Arena yet, but he plans to.



