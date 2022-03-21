Landing Nico sends message
In 1994, Tennessee stunned the college football world---and their own fanbase---by landing a top-flight quarterback by the name of Peyton Manning. That name is recognized everywhere 28 years later,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news