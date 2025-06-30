Latest round of WNBA expansion doesn't include team named after Pat Summitt

Instead, according to a report from Doug Feinberg, it'll be Philadelphia, Detroit and Cleveland getting teams from 2028-30.

The proposed franchise that would honor Pat Summitt , the legendary Lady Vols basketball coach, was not one of the three sites that the league announced for expansion.

The bid to bring a WNBA team to the state of Tennessee was brought up in January of this year. The team would be based out of Nashville, the state's capital.

The franchise was back by Bill and Crissy Haslam who submitted the bid. The goal was to begin play inside Bridgestone Arena, home of the NHL's Nashville Predators, in 2028.

"Crissy and I are very pleased to lead this effort to bring a WNBA team to the city of Nashville and the state of Tennessee," said Bill Haslam in submitting the expansion bid. "We recognize the emergence of professional sports for women across the globe, at the same time observing the void in our state.

"We believe a WNBA team, based in Nashville, could serve as a beacon for girls and women, young and old, across Tennessee, while also creating more opportunities for sports fans as our community continues to grow. In building this new franchise, we will take inspiration from the Nashville Predators and its ‘community-first’ approach to running the business. This WNBA team will establish itself as a mainstay in Nashville and communities throughout the state of Tennessee."

A part of the bid submission, there was also a promise to erect a 'world-class practice facility' for the team. It would also 'be used as the centerpiece for the franchise’s community relations efforts, and it would serve as a hub for youth basketball in the greater Nashville area.'

There were three partners alongside the Haslams who were hoping to help. This included Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Candace Parker and Peyton Manning.

"Tennessee is the DNA of everything women’s basketball stands for," Parker, a former Lady Vols forward under Summitt, said. "I’m excited to be a part of the group working to bring a WNBA team to the state and honor Coach Summitt’s legacy."