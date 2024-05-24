Laura Mealer: Tennessee softball hero, Alabama hater
Laura Mealer grew up a Tennessee fan. This means she doesn't care for the crimson-clad rival to the south in Alabama.
If there was a handbook for Vol fandom, having a disdain for the Tide would be toward the top of the list. So for Mealer, it didn't take any time to grow a disliking for Alabama after being thrust into the rivalry as a player following a transfer from MTSU.
While the beginning of her life featured her watching history be made between the programs across multiple sports, she was able to enter herself into the lore of the rivalry on Friday.
With the Lady Vols' bats struggling and Tennessee down a run, Mealer lifted a ball over the left-center field wall for a two-run shot. This flipped the lead in the favor of the Lady Vols and was ultimately the difference in the game.
The heroic swing that proved pivotal in the win helped Tennessee gain a 1-0 series lead in the best of three super regional. A win in one of the following two games over the weekend sends the Lady Vols to their ninth Women's College World Series and second in a row.
Doing so while eliminating Alabama just makes it even more sweeter for the packed crowd at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium and Mealer herself.
"I've been a Tennessee fan my whole life," Mealer said. "Alabama is not my favorite team but I think the emotions were just through the roof for everybody. It was a hot day, we were dripping from head to toe and I was just leaning on my teammates. Everybody was there for me and I could feel the confidence that everybody else had in me, which made me have more confidence in myself."
Head coach Karen Weekly agrees with the sentiment, as well. When Mealer was asked if there was anything extra between herseld and the Tide, Weekly jumped in to retort, "She's wearing orange."
The entire team seemingly subscribes to this idea as the Lady Vols have been dominant in the series in recent history. Tennessee is now 3-1 against Alabama on the season and 6-1 in its last seven matches.
This includes downing the Tide in last year's WCWS and SEC Tournament along with the potential to eliminate them this season.
