Laura Mealer grew up a Tennessee fan. This means she doesn't care for the crimson-clad rival to the south in Alabama.

If there was a handbook for Vol fandom, having a disdain for the Tide would be toward the top of the list. So for Mealer, it didn't take any time to grow a disliking for Alabama after being thrust into the rivalry as a player following a transfer from MTSU.

While the beginning of her life featured her watching history be made between the programs across multiple sports, she was able to enter herself into the lore of the rivalry on Friday.

With the Lady Vols' bats struggling and Tennessee down a run, Mealer lifted a ball over the left-center field wall for a two-run shot. This flipped the lead in the favor of the Lady Vols and was ultimately the difference in the game.