LB Desmond Tisdol sees early opportunity with Vols
Tennessee has only six scholarship inside linebackers taking part in reps throughout the week of practice and in games on Saturdays.One of which – senior Daniel Bituli – leaves the program after th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news