Liam Doyle, Vols' pitching staff no-hit St. Bonaventure

Tennessee left-handed pitcher Liam Doyle turned another strong outing, helping keep the Vols unbeaten on Friday with a win over St. Bonaventure at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. (Photo by Tennessee Athletics)

Liam Doyle tossed his 11th strikeout to finish off his fourth-straight 1-2-3 frame in the fifth inning, then flashed a money sign to the crowd as he trotted from the mound Friday. The Tennessee starting pitcher turned in another stellar outing, looking nearly flawless as he made for a long, frustrating night for a St. Bonaventure lineup that had no answers for him in the Vols' 12-0 triumph at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM Doyle (4-0) didn't allow a hit or a run, struck out 13 and threw 72 strikes in 104 pitches and 5.2 innings of work, his only blemishes two walks allowed before exiting the game in the sixth. Relievers Tanner Franklin, Brandon Arvidson, Brayden May and Michael Sharman followed suit, combining with Doyle for Tennessee's fourth no-hitter in program history and the first since 2000 vs. the College of Charleston. The performance came one week before the Vols (14-0) open SEC play against No. 7 Florida. Tennessee got what should serve as one final weekend tune-up leading up to that clash between two teams that reached the College World Series last June off to a good start. At the plate, the Vols totaled 11 hits and 10 of their 12 tuns came on four home runs from Dalton Bargo, Cannon Peebles, Andrew Fischer and Gavin Kilen. Dean Curley and Levi Clark brought in runs on an RBI sac-fly and single, respectively.

HOW IT HAPPENED

It started with a Reese Chapman single down the line in right field. Tennessee, which was held hitless in the first inning and down to two outs without one in the bottom of the second, got its first from Chapman before Cannon Peebles followed it up with a three-run shot to put the Vols up, 3-0. Jay Abernathy singled up the middle the next at-bat, setting up what has become a common trend for Tennessee in 2025: multiple home runs in one inning. The second came off of the bat of Dalton Bargo, whose long ball landed in the left field porches and plated two more runs to stretch the Vols' lead to 5-0. St. Bonaventure got out of the inning after that, but then its lineup had to go back out and face Liam Doyle. The Bonnies managed to draw lead-off walk in the first, but had little luck against Doyle for the rest of his outing. He sent them down in order in four-straight frames. They did have a chance to at least hold Tennessee scoreless for a second-straight inning in the fourth. Bargo grounded out to Morgan Little at first, then Little tried to turn two as Abernathy made his way over to second. Little's throw hit the sliding Abernathy in the hand and the ball rolled harmlessly into center field. Abernathy ended up at third instead and Dean Curley sent him with a fly-out to the warning track in the next at-bat to push the Vols' lead to 6-0 through four. Levi Clark helped plate another run in the fifth with a single that dropped into shallow center that paid of Hunter Ensley's ground-rule double earlier in the inning. Ensley scored from second and the Tennessee lead was up to 7-0. Doyle threw a couple of strikeouts to start the sixth and finish off a masterful night. He was pulled for Tanner Franklin after giving up a walk, but St. Bonaventure could do nothing with the base runner. A ground out ended that frame and Gavin Kilen blew the game open in the bottom half. Bargo led off with a double and Curley walked before Kilen sent a Ryan Klementowski pitch high and over the wall in left-center to score three runs as the Vols pushed their lead to 10-0. The hitting clinic continued in the frame when Andrew Fischer mashed Tennessee's second home run of the inning and fourth of the game well over the scoreboard to take a 12-0 lead.

UP NEXT