Eli Sutton can’t explain why the weather has been so bad in Tennessee for the past month, but the 6-7, 280-pound offensive tackle from Brentwood Acadamy (Tenn.) did offer up an idea as to why it downpoured — from Knoxville to Nashville — once again on Saturday.



“My family is a big UT family,” Sutton told Volquest.

“I’m named after my great-grandfather, who was a season-ticket holder for 55 years. My grandmother told me, the reason why it’s been raining so much in Nashville today is because you’re grandpa is having a party up in heaven because he knows you could be a Tennessee Vol someday.”

Sutton is a potential blue-chip recruit in the 2021 class. He already held more than a dozen offers — Michigan, LSU, Florida, Arkansas, South Carolina, Mississippi State and others — but there’s been “a special one” he’s long waited for.

It came Saturday.

Taking a visit to Tennessee to checkout the second day of spring practice, Sutton drove home in the rain with a scholarship offer from head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

“It happened right at the very end of the visit,” Sutton explained.

“He pulled us into the office and was talking about how we might not be a championship team this year but when you’re a senior and when we really want you, we’re going to be at the top of our game and the top of the SEC. We think you can be a big-time part of that and we really want you here at Tennessee.

“I’ve got a long ways to go before I really reach the top of my potential. I feel like Tennessee could be a possible home for that in the future.”