“Kamean (Marley) and I have been best friends since we were little,” Lilly said. “We grew up playing travel basketball together. We are real close.”

The 5-10, 190 pound Lilly rushed for 2,207 yards and 30 touchdowns as a sophomore at Randleman High School. Lilly’s mom moved this past winter and Lilly transferred to Eastern Randolph High School where he’s been reunited with an old friend.

Randleman, North Carolina athlete Nahiem Lilly was looking forward to spring practice as he was anxious to get to know his new team.

Lilly joined Marley on his recent trip to Tennessee back in early May before Marley committed to the Vols.

“It was very nice,” Lilly said of his first impressions of Tennessee. “I really like how it’s near the water.”

Last week the Vols offered Lilly a scholarship in a conversation that Lilly had been hoping for and somewhat expecting.

“Coach Graham and I talk every week at least once,” Lilly said. “I had kind of felt like he was getting close to offering because he kept telling me how much he likes me and my game. He likes my versatility as a playmaker. I can play out of the backfield or in the slot. He liked my route running ability as well as how hard I play.”

Tennessee is Lilly’s second SEC offer as Kentucky has offered as well. Lilly had planned to visit Kentucky and Louisville this spring in addition to Tennessee. He still plans to get to Kentucky and back to Knoxville at some point. Lilly said he would also like to see Miami. He is also hearing a good bit from NC State and also South Carolina.

With signing day for the 2022 prospect over a year away, Lilly is in no early as he wanted to see places to get that gut feeling.

“I want to find the place where I feel like it is home,” Lilly said. “A place with a good environment on and off the field.”

In the mean time, Lilly will continue to work on his footwork and route running as he waits on June 15th. The day he and his new teammates will start their summer off-season work together.