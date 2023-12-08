TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The veteran linebacker, who missed the Vols' last 11 games with injury announced his intentions to take advantage of a medical redshirt season on Friday, providing Tennessee's defense with some positive news.

Keenan Pili will return to Tennessee for the 2024 season.

Pili previously played at BYU where he spent four seasons, serving as a team captain in his last two years there.

A three-star linebacker prospect from Provo, Utah in the 2016 class, Pili joined the Cougars in 2019 after serving a two-year mission with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Orlando, Florida. He appeared in 37 games with 25 starts.

He transferred to Tennessee last spring with one season of eligibility remaining and was expected to bolster the Vols' linebackers room alongside leading returning tackler Aaron Beasley.

Pili earned a starting spot at MIKE linebacker for Tennessee's opener against Virginia on Sept. 2 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. He played 29 defensive snaps and totaled four tackles but suffered a season-ending injury.

With Beasley out of eligibility next season, Pili's medical waiver approval provides Tennessee with quality experience and depth after sophomore Elijah Herring and freshmen Arion Carter and Jeremiah Telander were forced into bigger roles this past season.