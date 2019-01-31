Chancellor Bright recently transferred to Knoxville Catholic, as the 4-star prospect hopes to garner a bit more exposure during his senior season.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound receiver starred for Franklin (Tenn.) High in 2018, catching 30 passes for 534 yards and eight scores. Bright has offers from Arkansas and Louisville and on Saturday he took his third visit to Tennessee since Jeremy Pruitt took over the program.

“It was fun,” Bright said. “I’ve been up there twice previously. We got the watch the (basketball) game, great experience and environment. All the coaches showed a lot of love. I liked it.”

Bright camped at Tennessee in June, working with wideout’s coach David Johnson. He also attended the Florida game. While Arkansas, where he plans to visit again in March, Louisville, Wake Forest, Missouri and Kansas are all looking at Bright as a receiver, Tennessee has other ideas for the state's No. 15 prospect.

“They want me as a defensive player,” Bright said.

“Corner or nickel.”

Bright wasn’t expecting an offer from the Vols on Saturday, but he said “since I moved, Tennessee is more (interested).”

For Pruitt and cornerbacks coach Terry Fair, it’s about seeing Bright actually play some cornerback. The former Franklin star has very little experience on defense, so putting together some tape is important for his growth as a prospect.

“I didn’t play both sides of the ball at my last school and (Tennessee) wants to see how I do at defense,” he said.

“Right now, they want to see film of me on defense. I’m excited. I’ve been going over (fundamentals) and the coach at Catholic has been showing me their defense so I’m just getting to know that and getting ready for spring.”