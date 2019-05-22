MURFREESBORO — Elijah Young picked up his first college scholarship from the Vols under the previous coaching staff, but Jeremy Pruitt & Co., honored the offer and continue to keep tabs on the 2020 South Doyle standout.

Young was among a loaded tailback group participating at the Nashville Opening Regional on Sunday and the local 4-star playmaker listed the Vols among his current top schools along with Kentucky and Mississippi State, two programs currently recruiting him the hardest.

Young holds 10 offers and after being designated an athlete — recruited as a tailback, slot receiver and corner — the 5-foot-9, 180-pound prospect has committed to playing tailback at the next level.

“I’m keep putting on weight, working on my quickness,” he said.

“I’m bouncing around 180-183. I’m going to add more weight, especially when I get to college. So I’m pretty decent right now.”

Speed has always been Young’s specialty, but the South Doyle product believes his added strength will allow him to “get down and dirty,” especially this fall.

“I can still go out in space. I’ll still be able to go out there in the slot in empty, motion, return kicks,” he explained, “but I can get dirty, too.”

Tennessee recently saw tailback Ebony Jackson decommit, and the Vols hope to sign two running backs in their current class. Tank Bigsby, the most impressive tailback at the event, is among the top targets, but Young feels like he’s in the mix for a spot, too. The Vols would love to see him workout this summer, especially at his newfound size.

“David Johnson is my guy,” he said.

“We talk a lot. I spoke to Jeremy Pruitt awhile ago. Coach Johnson always checks up on me. He’s straight up with me. He’s not going to sugar coat anything. He keeps it 100.”

Young plans to visit multiple schools this summer and then come to a decision around October or November. He currently plans to enroll early.