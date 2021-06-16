Local athlete DeSean Bishop discusses offer from Vols after strong camp
The phone of 2023 running back DeSean Bishop is going to ring quite a bit more often after camping with Tennessee over the weekend.
The running back from nearby Karns High School in Knoxville entered Sunday’s camp with just two scholarship offers from Tulane and Eastern Kentucky. Bishop left camp with an offer from the Vols in hand, his first major offer from a Power Five school.
“It means a lot that all the hard work has finally paid off,” Bishop told Volquest. “I stayed humble, waited on my opportunity and now it’s my time to shine.”
Bishop also picked up an offer from Austin Peay after shining in front of Tennessee’s coaches, and others.
“It’s big all-around,” Bishop said. “It’s the SEC and I get the opportunity to potentially play in my hometown which is a big deal. I’m going to take the hype and build off of it.”
Bishop had previously only camped with Louisville. He’s scheduled to camp with Kentucky, Western Kentucky and Tennessee State later this month.
At 5-foot-10, the 170 lbs. athlete is viewed by the Vols as a running back. But during camp on Sunday, he also flashed his ability to catch the football out of the slot while lined up at wide receiver.
“Schools need to see I’m a hard-worker, I’m dedicated and no matter where you put me, I’m going to give it 100 percent,” Bishop said. “I’ve always been humbled and always knew they would find me. I’ve just stayed on the grind.”
Tennessee likes many things about Bishop’s game. Not only his versatility, but his vision as a back stands out.
“My vision, my cuts and my change of direction is what coaches like about my game,” Bishop said. “I’m able to see the holes and get through and never bounce out. I take advantage of the holes the offensive line opens up for me.”
Bishop has attended a handful games in Neyland having grown up locally. Following camp on Sunday, he received a tour of the facility to kickstart his recruitment with the Vols.
As a sophomore this past season at Karns, Bishop rushed for 1,731 yards and 22 touchdowns. He averaged 6.7 yards per carry.