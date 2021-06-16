Local athlete DeSean Bishop discusses offer from Vols after strong camp

The phone of 2023 running back DeSean Bishop is going to ring quite a bit more often after camping with Tennessee over the weekend.

The running back from nearby Karns High School in Knoxville entered Sunday’s camp with just two scholarship offers from Tulane and Eastern Kentucky. Bishop left camp with an offer from the Vols in hand, his first major offer from a Power Five school.

“It means a lot that all the hard work has finally paid off,” Bishop told Volquest. “I stayed humble, waited on my opportunity and now it’s my time to shine.”

Bishop also picked up an offer from Austin Peay after shining in front of Tennessee’s coaches, and others.

“It’s big all-around,” Bishop said. “It’s the SEC and I get the opportunity to potentially play in my hometown which is a big deal. I’m going to take the hype and build off of it.”