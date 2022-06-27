Local athlete Shavar Young Jr. earns offer from Vols after strong camp

2026 athlete Shavar Young Jr. camped with Tennessee for the second time this summer and impressed Josh Heupel's coaching staff enough to earn an offer.

The Knoxville product from The Webb School worked out for the Vols as a receiver and impressed with his ball skills and athleticism enough to earn his sixth scholarship offer. It marked his fourth SEC offer.

"They like how athletic and smooth I am," Young told Volquest following camp Sunday evening. “Coach (Josh) Heupel is a great guy and fun to be around. He’s turning Tennessee’s program around. And I loved (receiver) Coach (Kelsey) Pope. He’s a great guy.”

Young has had a busy summer. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound athlete worked out for the Vols in June, and has also been to Michigan, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Ole Miss.

The soon-to-be freshman at Webb holds early offers from the Commodores, Rebels, Wildcats, Eastern Kentucky and Tulane. Young did admit that an offer from the hometown Vols meant a little extra.

"Tennessee offering me a scholarship meant a lot," Young said. "It does mean a lot because it’s practically my backyard. I grew up here and have a lot of family and friends here.

"But it also means that it’s not time to stop working. The grind doesn’t stop.”