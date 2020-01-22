Tennessee basketball fans will have a chance for a high school hoops appetizer this weekend before the Vols take on Kansas. Knox Catholic will host IMG Academy on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. in a contest that will give local fans a sneak peak at one of the gems of Rick Barnes’ incoming 2020 class, five-star guard Jaden Springer.

“We play all over the country but this one is special to me because I always enjoy getting back to Knoxville and I know there will be a lot of Tennessee fans in the house,” Springer said. “I’m excited to kind of show them what I can do and it should be a great game.”

“I hear from Tennessee fans all the time on social media, whenever there’s highlights on twitter or we play a game on television. They’re always showing me all kinds of love so it will be fun to have a chance to play in front of some of them.”

In addition to Springer fans will also get a chance to see a prospect that Tennessee is hoping ends up as part of the 2022 signing class. Knox Catholic point guard B.J. Edwards recently landed a scholarship offer from the Vols and is having a standout season in his own right.

Edwards is originally from Johnson City but moved to Knoxville to begin his high school career. It’s early in the process for him, but Tennessee has his attention after extending a scholarship offer.

“They’ve been recruiting me since the end of the summer and I’ve heard a lot from them since the start of the season,” Edwards said of Tennessee’s interest.

“We played in a big tournament in Washington D.C. over Christmas and after we got back Coach (Des) Oliver called me and told me they were offering me. I like a lot about Tennessee right now. Coach Barnes is someone that’s going to tell you the truth and he’s going to stay on you about getting better and improving.”

Edwards is also hearing from Florida, Vanderbilt and Cincinnati at this early stage of his recruitment.

For Vol fans the main attraction in this game will obviously be Springer, but if you’re a fan of college basketball in general this contest will feature numerous names that you’re going to be hearing more about in the future.

IMG features an incredible six players currently ranked among rivals.com's top-150 prospect. In addition to Springer (No. 15) the roster also includes Duke signee Jalen Johnson (No. 5), Duke signee Mark Williams (No. 39), Ole Miss signee Matthew Murrell (No. 46), UNLV signee Nick Blake (No. 93) and unsigned Darius Miles (No. 143).

The roster is also loaded with underclassmen as well like five-star 2021 big man Moussa Diabate (No. 10) and a pair of top-ten members of the 2022 class in Clarksville, Tenn. native Brandon Huntley Hatfield (No. 8) who is a Tennessee target and Jarace Walker (No. 6).

It’s as loaded of a high school roster as you’re going to see and the match-up between Edwards and Springer is one that they’re both looking forward to.

Both players are part of former Tennessee point guard Bobby Maze’s UnderArmour AAU program and have known each other for several years now.

“I’ve known B.J. since before he was in high school. He’s a really good player, it’s going to be fun to go against my boy,” Springer said.

Springer plays against elite competition all the time with the schedule IMG puts together, but for Edwards this will be a rare chance to compete against the kind of talent he doesn’t see on a nightly basis.

“I’m really excited to get a chance to measure myself against Jaden, we don’t get a lot of chances like this during our season. It means a lot to me to get this opportunity,” Edwards said.

Maze started his summer program from scratch several years ago and has built it into a powerhouse on the travel circuit in just a short time. His ability to attract top-talent not just locally, but from outside the area as well as in the case with Springer who is originally from Charlotte, has put his program on the map in a substantial way.

Maze’s contacts at both Catholic and IMG Academy were instrumental in putting this game together.

Seating capacity will bel limited to around 1,500 people, so if you’re interested in getting a look at Springer and the other talent on Saturday you should plan accordingly.