Growing up, Braylon Harmon attended plenty of Tennessee football games with his family.

Now, he’ll get a different view inside Neyland Stadium, as the 2024 Knoxville Catholic product signed his National Letter of Intent to play for his hometown Vols.

Harmon signed his NLI as part of a six-player ceremony for Catholic, located just 12 miles from Tennessee’s football cathedral.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

“I am excited, man,” Harmon told VolReport following the ceremony. “It’s crazy, I actually get to go closer to college than I did for high school. I get to stay in my hometown, have all my family here to watch me. I’m excited to get there.”

To do so, Harmon first had to de-commit from Wofford, as he had pledged to play for the Terriers before the Vols’ preferred walk-on offer rolled in on Nov. 4.

By Dec. 18, Harmon had made his decision. He was going to Tennessee.