When Tee Hodge made his way to Tennessee on Saturday, one of the first coaches to greet him was new offensive assistant Tee Martin.

The national championship quarterback immediately made a quip about having the same name as Hodge and the 4-star tailback from Maryville (Tenn.) felt right “at home.”

“We actually joked about that, really as soon as I met him,” Hodge told VolQuest.

“It was nice to get back over there and see what a Junior Day was like. They welcomed me, were very warm. It was a good visit all the way around.”

The 2020 in-state prospect hails from a championship high school program and the message to the collection of juniors in town this weekend is they — Hodge, Harrison Bailey, Tyler Baron, Reggie Grimes and others — could be the foundation of bringing that same success back to Rocky Top. Hodge visited Tennessee several times last year, but Saturday was a chance to meet Tee Martin, Jim Chaney and continue bond with the rest of the staff. He spent a lot of time with Martin and David Johnson, who told Hodge at the end of the visit he could be the running backs coach at Tennessee in the future.

“It was good to hear from (Martin) and his experience being at UT. Him winning a national championship here, that’s kind of what they emphasized with this new staff,” Hodge said.

“They know how to win championships. They know what it takes to be top-tier. … The visit was closing up, coach (Johnson) brought up that fact he wants to start a relationship with me and get closer because he thought he could end up being the running backs coach. He just wanted to make sure he was able to contact me, build a relationship and see what I was like both on and off the field. It was pretty cool for him to do that.”