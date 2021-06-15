Local standout Ayden Greene takes in Vols camp

Powell standout Ayden Greene was amongst a talented crop of newcomers to the Knoxville area the past two football seasons. The 2023 wideout is now beginning to see his stock rise on a national recruiting level.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound athlete was in house for Tennessee’s ‘Night at Neyland’ camp earlier this month and was one of the more impressive participants who stood out in drills and 1-on-1s.

“I think I did the best a could with the situation I’m in with a rolled ankle,” Greene told Volquest after the workout. “I did what I could and was not trying to reinjure it.

“I got a lot of positive feedback from the coaches. They were helpful in trying to iron down some of my technique like getting quicker off the line and route running. They are trying to help me improve in the game.”

Greene had a solid 2020 season as a sophomore, compiling 566 receiving yards with seven touchdowns. The athlete handles the punting duties for the Panthers and plays basketball in the winter.

Tennessee offered the 2023 prospect back in the month of March.