Local standout Ayden Greene takes in Vols camp
Powell standout Ayden Greene was amongst a talented crop of newcomers to the Knoxville area the past two football seasons. The 2023 wideout is now beginning to see his stock rise on a national recruiting level.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound athlete was in house for Tennessee’s ‘Night at Neyland’ camp earlier this month and was one of the more impressive participants who stood out in drills and 1-on-1s.
“I think I did the best a could with the situation I’m in with a rolled ankle,” Greene told Volquest after the workout. “I did what I could and was not trying to reinjure it.
“I got a lot of positive feedback from the coaches. They were helpful in trying to iron down some of my technique like getting quicker off the line and route running. They are trying to help me improve in the game.”
Greene had a solid 2020 season as a sophomore, compiling 566 receiving yards with seven touchdowns. The athlete handles the punting duties for the Panthers and plays basketball in the winter.
Tennessee offered the 2023 prospect back in the month of March.
“It meant a lot for me and my family because we are just right down the road,” Greene said. “One of my brothers went here and my whole family loves Tennessee. Everybody wants me to succeed up here. It was a blessing.”
The athlete also holds offers from Virginia, Pittsburgh and Tulane.
Greene runs good, detailed routes and utilizes his basketball skills to jump and high-point the football. He made several impressive catches on fades or deep posts by simply out-jumping a defender Friday night and stretched the defense vertically with long strides.
The Powell standout also made several over-the-shoulder receptions at the camp.
“I’m always working to improve,” the prospect said. “I’m always trying to work on running better routes, getting off the line quicker and gaining more separation between me and the defender.
“I feel like I prevailed and succeeded when going up against some of the better corners here today and in doing drills on bags.”
The month of June will be busy for Greene as he plans to camp at Vanderbilt, Auburn, Virginia and Eastern Kentucky. He also hopes to go on a few unofficial visits to Georgia and Michigan over the next few weeks.
NFL stars Julio Jones and Tee Higgins are receivers Greene tries to model his game after.
“Those guys are bigger receivers. They are taller and longer,” the prospect said. “They can go up and get a ball over somebody or they can play fast in route running. I try and watch their game and copy their techniques so I can get to that level.”
Greene plans to be back at Neyland this fall.